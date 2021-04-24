Mexican Dance Academy Students Dance in Protest of Sexual Harassment

A group of Mexican dance academy students protested sexual harassment at the institute with a dance performance on Friday, La Prensa Latina reports.

Students are demanding the dismissal of academy director Raymundo Torres, who they allege has ignored sexual harassment complaints against several teachers.

"These complaints are more than three years old and the director has done nothing," said one student.

The protesting students also suspended classwork from February 26, vowing to not return to online classes until the authorities act against the perpetrators.

They are also demanding that at least five other workers and teachers are removed from the institute for abuse of power and causing psychological and sexual harassment of students.

