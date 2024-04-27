La Escuela Superior De Música Y Danza De Monterrey Realizará Concierto Especial Dedicado Al Público Infantil

El programa incluye una gran variedad de obras; desde Beethoven y Schubert, hasta la banda sonora de la película Piratas del Caribe.
El 30 de abril a las 16:00 horas, el estudiantado del área de música de la Escuela Superior de Música y Danza de Monterrey (Esmdm), del Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (Inbal) y la Subdirección General de Educación e Investigación Artísticas (Sgeia), celebrarán el Día de la Niña y el Niño con un concierto especial.
La audiencia podrá disfrutar del coro selectivo e infantil dirigido por el maestro Juan David Flores; el ensamble de percusiones, de la docente Celina Hernández, y el Taller Orquestal y la Orquestal Juvenil de La Superior, bajo la batuta del profesor José Bartolomé Martínez.
El programa será una experiencia inolvidable para toda la familia, acercando a los más pequeños a la música. Cuota de recuperación: $50. Boletos disponibles en la Secretaría Académica de Música (lunes a viernes de 10:00-13:00 h y 15:00-19:00 h) y antes de la función. Aforo de 200 personas.
