Hotel El Ganzo Announces Lineup For New Year's Eve Celebration DREAMSCAPE

Following the success of Ganzo X, Hotel El Ganzo's ten-year anniversary celebration over Halloween weekend, the revered creative enclave in beautiful San José del Cabo, Mexico returns with another immersive experience, this time taking over the property and nearby venues for a very special New Year's Eve soirée from December 29th - January 1st.

Coined DREAMSCAPE, the event will welcome travelers, music fans, and adventurers to bring in 2023 amongst incredible live performances and DJ sets with beach parties, gourmet food, art installations, a Friday night party at the revered venue Crania, and more.

Hotel El Ganzo is a 69-room, beachfront hotel that stands at the marina of an old fisherman's wharf. Built as an epicenter for art and culture, the hotel fuses forward-thinking hospitality with natural beauty to create a place where independent art and music thrive. With El Ganzo and Crania acting as the guide to Los Cabos, attendees can explore a magical and diverse landscape alongside the Sea of Cortés with a mix of soothing daytime breezes, private beaches, and vibrant sunsets over the nearby mountains.

The musical history of the Ganzo ethos makes it the perfect destination to witness high-caliber performances in an intimate setting. Highlights include revered ambassador of the global disco movement DJ Harvey, along with live performances from melodic house and techno maestro Rodriguez Jr. and Mexican electronic producer and Akumandra label founder Sainte Vie.

Additional standouts include the Turkish DJ, producer, and fashionista Carlita, plus a b2b set from Greek producer Echonomist alongside the founder of Blue Shadow Records and an essential name in the Tel Aviv scene Jenia Tarsol. The lineup is rounded out by Dutch house artist and Happy Camper Records founder unders, music producer/DJ and Genius Loci founder Henry Pope, the Mayan Warrior veteran Dramian, rising Chilean DJ and festival favorite Miss Javi, and much more.

These artists will perform at unique events and locations throughout the weekend, starting with the Thursday opening party at Tamarindos. Chef Enrique Silva will welcome guests to the world-renowned restaurant with a dinner consisting of organic, farm-to-table Mexican cuisine, while international DJs will set the mood from the first sip to the last dance.

On Friday, the festivities move over to the Burning Man-inspired Crania, a beloved space for music, art, wellness, food, consciousness, and environmental sustainability that recently hosted its Season III re-opening event. Guests can experience sets from Carlita and Sainte Vie (Live) while surrounded by actual cranes that have been repurposed into art pieces following the build of the marina. At 4am, the Narnia afterparty begins, keeping the music going with Echonomist and Jenia Tarsol until the early hours of the morning.

The official celebration of New Year's Eve will take place on Saturday night at the nearby sculpture gardens. The main event will include a performance from the legendary DJ Harvey, along with sets from Rodriguez Jr. (Live), unders, and Henry Pope at a jungle-esque location near the water and the ability to experience an unforgettable sunrise on the first day of the year. The party will then move to the Ganzo Beach Club during the day, providing one last opportunity to enjoy the warm water while basking in the first sunset of the new year.

Hotel El Ganzo has always been known as a hideout for creatives and a hotbed for inspiration, boasting a top-of-the-line underground recording studio known as El Ganzo Records. The hotel offers a Music In Residence program that has hosted artists like Anderson .Paak, Thievery Corporation, L'imperatrice, and Allen Stone. This is complemented by their Artist In Residence program, which has featured pioneering visual creators like Francois Paris, Pedro Reyes, Benjamin Torres, and Aldo Chaparro. El Ganzo was also the first hotel in Mexico to receive the prestigious B Corp Certification for their sustainability and community efforts.

Tickets for DREAMSCAPE are now on sale and can be found here. This includes a Friday and Saturday ticket option, along with a VIP ticket option that provides access to all events from Thursday - Monday including the Narnia afterparty at Crania on Friday.