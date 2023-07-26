HOLY SHIP! WRECKED Announces Lineup For 2023 Edition

More melodic shades of house will find their place with progressive house favorite Yotto and accomplished mixing engineer Cassian among the billing.

Jul. 26, 2023

Today, Holy Ship! Wrecked has announced its 2023 lineup. Eleven years ago, Holy Ship! reimagined what a music festival experience and community could be, with its successor Holy Ship! Wrecked bringing this concept to land with even more potential for complete attendee immersion. From December 12-16, the event returns for four nights of luxury accommodations, top-tier music curation, and immersive entertainment at Hard Rock Riviera Maya on the shores of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

World renowned artists and fan favorites are scattered throughout the Holy Ship! Wrecked lineup, led by Grammy-nominated producer and Black Book Records label boss Chris Lake, plus Dirtybird label head Claude VonStroke and Relief Records trailblazer Green Velvet playing individual sets in addition to their collaborative Get Real superduo. Lineup highlights continue with iconic bass producer and Cyclops Recordings head Subtronics, multigenre producer and Young Art Records founder TOKiMONSTA, eclectic veteran superproducer Boys Noize, trap sensation TroyBoi, and pioneering UK producer Skream.

House music will find some of its hottest names represented including Late Checkout icon Chris Lorenzo, Hellbent Records head Cloonee, UK stalwart Eats Everything, groove-driven hitmaker Dombresky, and Terminal Underground's Matroda. Returning Shippers can relish in some of the event's most core memories with returning Holy Ship! regulars like Valentino Khan, Wax Motif, Justin Martin, Craze, Ardalan, and the fun-loving Desert Hearts crew of Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porky.

More melodic shades of house will find their place with progressive house favorite Yotto and accomplished mixing engineer Cassian among the billing. Crossover stylings will also be present, featuring GRAMMY-nominated funk driven duo The Knocks and versatile beatsmith Channel Tres playing DJ sets, the soul, funk and jazz-inspired house of DJ and producer Justin Jay, and Canadian R&B vocalist Rochelle Jordan.

Drum & Bass finds its footing from icons like Sub Focus, Culture Shock, and 1991 while those on the hunt for heavier sonics will find satisfaction from Dirt Monkey, individual sets from GG Magree and Mija in addition to their collaborative So Tuff So Cute project, Wreckno, Rossi., and Austeria.

Forward thinking and left-of-center stylings are well represented by PIV Records label head Prunk, Chicago house architect Derrick Carter, expert cross genre producer Nikki Nair, Amsterdam export Luuk Van Dijk, standout producer and audiophile Lubelski, cinematic techno producer Rinzen, and LA underground favorite Heidi Lawden.

Holy Ship! Wrecked's party takeovers remain one of the most exciting parts of the event's curation with this year's programming showcasing Ardy Pardy, Black Book Records, Cyclops Recordings, Desert Hearts, Hellbent Records, PIV Records, and Young Art Records with more details to be announced.

The musical journey of Holy Ship! Wrecked will transport fans from sunset to sunrise, flowing between six uniquely intimate stage environments, pool and beachside pop ups, plus late night sets and surprise sets to keep the party going. The dedicated Shipfam community can also expect all of the extracurricular activities the event is known for - theme nights, old school field day games, fashion shows, the OG Party, and many more surprises captained by fan-favorite artists.

Resort amenities will take their headlining slot too - with nine all-inclusive restaurants, complimentary craft cocktail & tequila bars, twenty-four hour complimentary room service, waterpark, zipline, and extreme sports and fitness center. Those looking for R&R can spend the day being pampered at the Spa & Salon or kicking back in their own private hot tub and balcony.

Tickets are currently available via Holy Ship! Wrecked's official website. Holy Ship! Wrecked is a 21+ event.

Holy Ship! Wrecked 2023 Lineup
1991
4B
Ardalan
Austeria
Boys Noize
Cassian
Channel Tres (DJ Set)
Chris Lake
Chris Lorenzo
Claude VonStroke
Cloonee
Craze
Culture Shock
Derrick Carter
Dirt Monkey
DJ Dials
Dombresky
fun2bjane
Get Real
GG Magree
Green Velvet
Hamdi
Heidi Lawden
Hint of Lavender
HoneyLuv
Justin Jay
Justin Martin
Lee Reynolds
Lubelski
Luuk Van Dijk
Marbs
Mary Droppinz
Matroda
Mau P
Mija
Mikey Lion
Ms. Mada
Nikki Nair
Odd Mob
Porky
Prunk
Ranger Trucco
Rinzen
Rochelle Jordan
Rossi.
San Pacho
SIPPY
Skream
So Tuff So Cute
Sub Focus
Subtronics
The Knocks (DJ Set)
Thee Mike B
TOKiMONSTA
TroyBoi
Valentino Khan
Wax Motif
Wreckno
Yotto

Branded Party Takeovers
Ardy Pardy
Black Book Records
Cyclops Recordings
Desert Hearts
Hellbent Records
PIV Records
Young Art Records



