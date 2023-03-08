Betti & Bruce To Return To Puerto Vallarta's Palm Cabaret and Bar This Month

Camp-tastic Musical Comedy Duo, Betti & Bruce, will make their long-awaited return to Puerto Vallarta's Palm Cabaret on March 11th for a special, One Night Only performance after an epic year touring the US, UK & Ireland.

"Never heard of, but Hard to forget!", Betti Blumenthal & Bruce Delmonico are a Camp-tastic Singing, Dancing, Schtick-ing, Oversharing, and Over-belting Nightclub Act hailing from New York City.

Claiming to have played every music hall, mega church and steak joint you can think of, Betti & Bruce love nothing more than entertaining audiences with their own hilarious & risqué showbiz tales, featuring the music of old pals like Shirley Bassey, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and many more.

Sure to make you spritz your pants, gaze in wonder and possibly ask for more, don't miss Betti & Bruce before they hit the road yet again.

Get your tickets HERE!

The Palm Cabaret and Bar | Olas Altas 508, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta