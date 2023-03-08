Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Betti & Bruce To Return To Puerto Vallarta's Palm Cabaret and Bar This Month

Sure to make you spritz your pants, gaze in wonder and possibly ask for more, don't miss Betti & Bruce before they hit the road yet again.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Camp-tastic Musical Comedy Duo, Betti & Bruce, will make their long-awaited return to Puerto Vallarta's Palm Cabaret on March 11th for a special, One Night Only performance after an epic year touring the US, UK & Ireland.

"Never heard of, but Hard to forget!", Betti Blumenthal & Bruce Delmonico are a Camp-tastic Singing, Dancing, Schtick-ing, Oversharing, and Over-belting Nightclub Act hailing from New York City.

Claiming to have played every music hall, mega church and steak joint you can think of, Betti & Bruce love nothing more than entertaining audiences with their own hilarious & risqué showbiz tales, featuring the music of old pals like Shirley Bassey, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga, David Bowie and many more.

Get your tickets HERE!

The Palm Cabaret and Bar | Olas Altas 508, Zona Romántica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta




