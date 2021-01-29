Fur Coat Releases 'The Storm' EP On Renaissance

Renaissance present the return of Fur Coat and the third single to be taken from their critically acclaimed album 'Polyphony'.

'The Storm' EP features one of the album's most successful cuts, 'Eye Of The Storm', with the much sought-after vocal talents of Delhia De France; and 'The Mist', a new track Fur Coat wrote exclusively for the EP.

"I was in the studio working on new ideas for 2021," explains Fur Coat's Sergio regarding the new track, "and wanted something emotional, with a positive mood that made people dance at the same time. Although we are still living with restrictions and lockdown, you have to keep the motivation and hope for the better times ahead."

Meanwhile, 'Eye Of The Storm', which is a 110 BPM sultry, downtempo affair in original album guise, receives the full club treatment courtesy of leading producers Nico Stojan and MODEM.

Nico Stojan needs little introduction, with a long history of releasing on the world's best labels. The ethereal remix is redolent in his beautiful, deep, electronic style and will no doubt have broad appeal.

Finally, MODEM marks the exciting debut of a brand-new collaboration that sees Julian Wassermann and Raphael Mader join forces to present a concept dedicated to the alternative, yet fast-emerging sound of leftfield house, electronica and breaks. The duo seize their launch-opportunity by the scruff of the neck and deliver two very exciting takes; an arp'd vocal and chunkier, bassline-driven dub. Look out for more exclusive material from MODEM on Renaissance later in the year.