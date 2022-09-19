The 25th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival Announces Additional Titles

Indie Memphis Film Festival, presented by Duncan-Williams, Inc. and Duncan Williams Asset Management, is pleased to announce some very exciting new additions to its 2022 slate. This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the Indie Memphis Film Festival, and it's bigger than ever with these cutting edge new indies and beautifully restored camp classics. The festival will run from October 19th through 24th on the ground in Memphis, as well as virtually.

These new additions include this year's Centerpiece Presentation, Elegance Bratton's THE INSPECTION, fresh from its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film stars Jeremy Pope in a breakout performance as a gay black Marine has been cast out by his mother (Gabrielle Union).

"We are honored to screen Indie Memphis alumnus Elegance Bratton's unbelievably sensitive, assured film THE INSPECTION as our Centerpiece film. There is something almost classical about the film, reminding me of MOONLIGHT, BEAU TRAVAIL, and even more so of Hollywood classic melodramas."

Another strong awards contender is recent Indie Memphis Black Creators Forum guest Alice Diop's debut narrative film, SAINT OMER, a drama centering on the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter. Other selections include Serge Bozon's offbeat romantic musical DON JUAN starring Tahar Rahim and Virginie Efira, which screened at this year's Cannes Film Festival, as well as acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Frears' THE LOST KING, starring Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan (who also co-wrote).

There will also be the documentaries THE ART OF EATING: THE LIFE AND APPETITES OF M. F. K. FISHER, which chronicles the life of renowned food writer M. F. K. Fisher, and Sacha Jenkins' LOUIS ARMSTRONG'S BLACK & BLUES. Both films continue the strong tradition of films about music and food at the Memphis festival.

There is also the addition of a beautiful restoration print of Billy Wilder's GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES, introduced by HAPPY HOUR author Marlowe Granados, in the Revivals section.

Additional upcoming announcements will include the shorts lineup, IndieTalks Panels, the competition film jury, live music lineup, and more.

CENTERPIECE PRESENTATION

THE INSPECTION (Dir. Elegance Bratton)



Having been rejected by his mother for his sexuality, Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) seeks to build a life for himself in the US Marines. Unfortunately for him, he discovers that his peers and supervisors aren't really that supportive of his true self either.

2022, 95 min, Drama

NARRATIVE COMPETITION

DON JUAN (Dir. Serge Bozon)



Laurent who is jilted on his wedding day and subsequently embarks upon a WILD quest.

2022, 110 min, Comedy/Drama/Musical

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

THE LOST KING (Dir. Stephen Frears)



An amateur historian defies the academic establishment in her efforts to find KING Richard III's remains, which were lost for over 500 years.

2022, 108 min, Drama



SAINT OMER (Dir. Alice Diop)



Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. But as the trial continues, the words of the accused and witness testimonies will shake Rama's convictions and call into question our own judgment.

2022, 122 min, Drama

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

THE ART OF EATING: THE LIFE AND APPETITES OF M.F.K. FISHER (Dir. Gregory M. Bezat)



THE ART OF EATING: THE LIFE AND APPETITES OF M. F. K. FISHER is a feature documentary about the exciting life and lasting impact of the intrepid mid-century California food writer M.F.K. Fisher, who elevated cooking from a domestic chore to a critical study of life itself.

2022, 86 min, Documentary



LOUIS ARMSTRONG'S BLACK & BLUES (Dir. Sacha Jenkins)



Follow the life and legacy of the master and so-called founding father of jazz, America's first pop star, and cultural ambassador.

2022, 104 min, Documentary

REVIVALS

GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES (Dir. Howard Hawks)



Two singers work their way to Paris, enjoying the company of eligible men they meet along the way. Introduced by HAPPY HOUR author Marlowe Granados.

1953, 91 min, Comedy