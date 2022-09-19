Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The 25th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival Announces Additional Titles

The 25th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival Announces Additional Titles

The festival will run from October 19th through 24th on the ground in Memphis, as well as virtually.

Memphis News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  

Indie Memphis Film Festival, presented by Duncan-Williams, Inc. and Duncan Williams Asset Management, is pleased to announce some very exciting new additions to its 2022 slate. This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the Indie Memphis Film Festival, and it's bigger than ever with these cutting edge new indies and beautifully restored camp classics. The festival will run from October 19th through 24th on the ground in Memphis, as well as virtually.

These new additions include this year's Centerpiece Presentation, Elegance Bratton's THE INSPECTION, fresh from its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film stars Jeremy Pope in a breakout performance as a gay black Marine has been cast out by his mother (Gabrielle Union).

"We are honored to screen Indie Memphis alumnus Elegance Bratton's unbelievably sensitive, assured film THE INSPECTION as our Centerpiece film. There is something almost classical about the film, reminding me of MOONLIGHT, BEAU TRAVAIL, and even more so of Hollywood classic melodramas."

Another strong awards contender is recent Indie Memphis Black Creators Forum guest Alice Diop's debut narrative film, SAINT OMER, a drama centering on the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter. Other selections include Serge Bozon's offbeat romantic musical DON JUAN starring Tahar Rahim and Virginie Efira, which screened at this year's Cannes Film Festival, as well as acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Frears' THE LOST KING, starring Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan (who also co-wrote).

There will also be the documentaries THE ART OF EATING: THE LIFE AND APPETITES OF M. F. K. FISHER, which chronicles the life of renowned food writer M. F. K. Fisher, and Sacha Jenkins' LOUIS ARMSTRONG'S BLACK & BLUES. Both films continue the strong tradition of films about music and food at the Memphis festival.

There is also the addition of a beautiful restoration print of Billy Wilder's GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES, introduced by HAPPY HOUR author Marlowe Granados, in the Revivals section.

Additional upcoming announcements will include the shorts lineup, IndieTalks Panels, the competition film jury, live music lineup, and more.

CENTERPIECE PRESENTATION

THE INSPECTION (Dir. Elegance Bratton)
The 25th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival Announces Additional Titles
Having been rejected by his mother for his sexuality, Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) seeks to build a life for himself in the US Marines. Unfortunately for him, he discovers that his peers and supervisors aren't really that supportive of his true self either.
2022, 95 min, Drama

NARRATIVE COMPETITION

DON JUAN (Dir. Serge Bozon)
The 25th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival Announces Additional Titles
Laurent who is jilted on his wedding day and subsequently embarks upon a WILD quest.
2022, 110 min, Comedy/Drama/Musical

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

THE LOST KING (Dir. Stephen Frears)
The 25th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival Announces Additional Titles
An amateur historian defies the academic establishment in her efforts to find KING Richard III's remains, which were lost for over 500 years.
2022, 108 min, Drama

SAINT OMER (Dir. Alice Diop)
The 25th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival Announces Additional Titles
Young novelist Rama attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. But as the trial continues, the words of the accused and witness testimonies will shake Rama's convictions and call into question our own judgment.
2022, 122 min, Drama

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

THE ART OF EATING: THE LIFE AND APPETITES OF M.F.K. FISHER (Dir. Gregory M. Bezat)
The 25th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival Announces Additional Titles
THE ART OF EATING: THE LIFE AND APPETITES OF M. F. K. FISHER is a feature documentary about the exciting life and lasting impact of the intrepid mid-century California food writer M.F.K. Fisher, who elevated cooking from a domestic chore to a critical study of life itself.
2022, 86 min, Documentary

LOUIS ARMSTRONG'S BLACK & BLUES (Dir. Sacha Jenkins)
The 25th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival Announces Additional Titles
Follow the life and legacy of the master and so-called founding father of jazz, America's first pop star, and cultural ambassador.
2022, 104 min, Documentary

REVIVALS

GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES (Dir. Howard Hawks)
The 25th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival Announces Additional Titles
Two singers work their way to Paris, enjoying the company of eligible men they meet along the way. Introduced by HAPPY HOUR author Marlowe Granados.
1953, 91 min, Comedy

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Nigerian Breakout Star Lojay Shares 'LEADER!'Nigerian Breakout Star Lojay Shares 'LEADER!'
September 19, 2022

Originally taken from his joint EP with mega-producer Sarz (Beyoncé, Drake, Wizkid, Burna Boy) titled LV N ATTN, which also featured Nigerian superstar WizKid, the project catapulted Lojay into mainstream consciousness. Following its release, Lojay has gone on to release work with the likes of Ayra Starr, Zlatan and DJ Neptune.
Ashley Cooke Gets 'Back in the Saddle' With New SingleAshley Cooke Gets 'Back in the Saddle' With New Single
September 19, 2022

Rising country artist Ashley Cooke returns with new music delivering the courageous “back in the saddle,” accompanied by an official music video out now. Directed by Alexa Campbell, Cooke enlists viral TikTok star Tayler Holder to play her coy love interest. Watch the new music video now!
Hollywood Nightmare Release New Single 'Temptation (Jager Swag)'Hollywood Nightmare Release New Single 'Temptation (Jager Swag)'
September 19, 2022

Marking the group’s first collection release since their 2019 debut Scary AF and first new music since 2021, Hollywood Nightmare resurrects the crunchy metalcore made popular amongst Warped Tour mainstage acts such as Escape The Fate and Motionless In White and highlights the group’s expert guitar work and ​​Kyle Davies’ dynamic vocal delivery.
SOPHIA Sci-Fi Doc by Crystal Moselle & John Kasbe Sets NY Premiere Ahead of Showtime DebutSOPHIA Sci-Fi Doc by Crystal Moselle & John Kasbe Sets NY Premiere Ahead of Showtime Debut
September 19, 2022

From Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack, Skate Kitchen, HBO’s Betty) and Jon Kasbe, SOPHIA chronicles human David’s pursuit to create empathetic robots that can help solve some of humanity’s most pressing issues. For him, Sophia is more than a machine. She offers a glimpse at what the shared future between AI and humans might look like.
REST EASY (Members of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Unveil 'Hey Maxine'REST EASY (Members of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Unveil 'Hey Maxine'
September 19, 2022

Vancouver punk rock 4-piece Rest Easy (consisting of members of Daggermouth and Shook Ones) have just released 'Hey Maxine,' the next single off the band's upcoming album titled 'Hope You're Okay.' 'Hope You're Okay' was produced by Tim Creviston (Spiritbox, Misery Signals) and mixed by Brett Romnes (Brand New, The Movielife).