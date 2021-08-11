TN Shakespeare Company Announces 14th Performance Season

Tennessee Shakespeare Company today announced its 14th performance season celebrating inspiration and invention with a regional premiere, the return of the Southern Literary Salon Series, a first-time Shakespeare play for Memphis, and theatre's ode to the greatest manifestation of love: sacrifice.

TSC's fifth annual Free Shakespeare Shout-Out Series will perform ten times at nine different outdoor locations with Memphis' first production of the Henry VI plays. Director Stephanie Shine combines Shakespeare's earliest three History plays to create an action-packed Wars of the Roses adaptation that features Joan of Arc and the battle for the throne - all in 90 minutes, and all for free. King Henry VI: The Wars of the Roses is sponsored by Evans/Petree, P.C. and will perform outdoors September 14-26.

The regional premiere of Lauren Gunderson's romantic, historical drama Ada and the Engine plays on the Tabor Stage November 11-21. Gunderson's work was last seen at TSC two years ago with her popular Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. TSC Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary directs this highly theatrical piece that features the Victorian Age birth of the modern computer by Ada Lovelace, who combines the mathematical ingenuity of Charles Babbage with the musical poetry of her father - Lord Byron. Ada and the Engine is sponsored by the Sims Family Charitable Trust.

The Southern Literary Salon Series returns with curated readings and discussions over the course of a cocktail hour (or more) on the Tabor Stage. Stephanie Shine curates the Series, which this season features Truman Capote and his Christmas Memory from December 12-19 (sponsored by Anne and Michael Keeney), Tennessee Williams on January 21 and 23 (sponsored by Irene and Fred Smith), and two-time Fiction Award winner Jesmyn Ward on March 27 (sponsored by Independent Bank).

The Tabor Stage will host TSC's first production of Edmond Rostand's late 19th century masterwork, Cyrano de Bergerac. Translated by Brian Hooker and adapted by Dan McCleary, this celebration of the heroic heart and free will plays February 24 - March 6 and is sponsored by Pat and Ernest Kelly.

The Jack Jones Children's Literacy Gala returns to the Tabor Stage on Saturday, April 23 with both in-person and virtual options to attend. The Gala's proceeds support TSC's year-round, expanding Memphis area literacy programming for children. The fun evening will include performances, dinner, drinks, auctions, and the Broadway Trip-for-Two Drawing.

In addition, TSC's Online Academy for learners of all ages includes over 40 virtual lectures, discussions, performances, teacher training modules, and how-to videos at www.tnshakespeare.org. And the Student Morning Matinee Series expands this year to include Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth, King Henry VI, Ada and the Engine, and Cyrano de Bergerac all playing at 10:30 am on the Tabor Stage.

"We take Cyrano's words of 'to be free' to heart as we spread our programming wings even wider this season," says McCleary. "We never left the stage over the past 18 months, and we increased our Outreach programming. But we missed being with audiences in the same playing space. We want to inspire and excite our community to join us safely with a sense of play as we return with the beauty of spoken verse without digital distance. I can't wait for us to share the poetry of Joan of Arc, Ada Lovelace, Lord Byron, Juliet, Macbeth, Tennessee Williams, Truman Capote, Jesmyn Ward, and the exchange of hearts between Cyrano and Roxane."

In strict accordance with Memphis Health Department guidelines and mandates, TSC will enforce all health safety criteria as modified through the season. All TSC personnel are fully-vaccinated, and ventilation systems in TSC's facility have been newly upgraded. Hand-sanitizer and free, disposable masks will be made available to all patrons.

Learn more at www.tnshakespeare.org.