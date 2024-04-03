DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beginning April 12, Cumberland County Playhouse will present Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott!

A jealous husband, a wealthy wife, and… the perfect crime? Passion, blackmail, and revenge combine in this breathtaking, edge-of-your-seat murder mystery. Jealous suspicion gives way to cold-blooded vengeance when a gold-digging husband’s perfect crime misfires, trapping everyone in a sinister and dangerous web of lies. This classic, which inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s masterpiece, is brimming with shocking surprises that will keep you guessing until the end. The New York Times called Dial M for Murder "A cat-and-mouse waiting game, with enough twists and sudden hitches to keep the chills and thrills running.”

Featured in the cast are Heather McCall (Beehive) as Margot Wendice, Playhouse newcomer Caleb Sager as Max Halliday, Britt Hancock (Things My Mother Taught Me) as Tony Wendice, Daniel Black (And Then There Were None) as Captain Lesgate, Jason Ross (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Inspector Hubbard, and James Scott (All Shook Up) as Thompson. Dial M for Murder is directed by René Pulliam (And Then There Were None).

Dial M for Murder plays on the Mainstage through June 5, is rated PG-13 and is co-sponsored by Willow Café and Catering and Cumberland Legacy Law. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000. All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, and Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle. This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.﻿