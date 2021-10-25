THE LION KING Returns To The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Casting was recently announced for one of Memphis's favorite shows and audiences will be roaring with excitement to see one of our own up on the Orpheum Stage! Memphian Jaylen Lyndon Hunter will alternate the role of Young Simba, along with Charlie Kahler.

Jaylen is a student at Evangel Christian School and has been featured in Young Actors Guild (YAG): The Jungle Book, Fame Jr., Disney's The Lion King, Jr. (as Young Simba), The Wiz and Tribute to Michael Jackson with Love.

Jaylen will be joined by Spencer Plachy as "Scar," Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Gugwana Dlamini as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," Jürgen Hooper as "Zazu," Ben Lipitz as "Pumbaa," Darian Sanders as "Simba," Kayla Cyphers as "Nala," Keith Bennett as "Banzai," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed."

In Memphis, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm and Sundays at 1pm and 6:30pm. There will be 2pm matinees on Wednesday, November 24 and Friday, November 26. There will not be a performance on Thursday, November 25 (Thanksgiving) and there will not be a 6:30pm performance on Sunday, November 28. Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a souvenir program and an exclusive cinch bag, are also available. Tickets are available by calling the Orpheum Box Office at 901.525.3000 or Ticketmaster.com. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by emailing groups@orpheum-memphis.com.

Approaching 24 years on Broadway, The Lion King continues to be one of the world's most popular musicals and is sure to dazzle audiences every night. Run, gallop, slither, crawl, climb, or fly to get your tickets today!