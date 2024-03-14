Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mrs. Doubtfire might possibly be one of my favorite Robin Williams roles of all time. (Let's be honest, there are a LOT of good ones!) But that is the whole reason I was nervous to hear the iconic 1993 film was headed to the Broadway stage. For those unfamiliar with the storyline, the film/ musical centers around Daniel, a man who is willing to do ANYTHING for his children. And I do mean everything. After his wife Miranda announces that she wants a divorce, Daniel is forced to grow up and become a responsible adult fit for raising his three children. How does he accomplish such a feat? By becoming a woman, of course!

The film won several awards including the Academy Award for Best Make Up as well as Best Motion Picture and Best Actor at the Golden Globes. It is a timeless tale, heartwrenching at times and giving the audience humor and warm fuzzy feelings. The musical truly does the same.

Mrs. Doubtfire made its musical debut in Seattle in 2019, officially opening in December. It began Broadway previews on March 9, 2020 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre but was suspended only three days later due to the pandemic. Previews resumed on October 21st, 2021 and the cast/ crew finally celebrated opening night on December 5th. In January, the production went on hiatus and only a month after reopening, the show was announced it would close in May 2022. A National Tour was launched in 2023 with Rob McClure reprising his Tony-nominated role.

McClure truly deserves a Tony Award for this role. His voices and impersonations take us back to our beloved Robin Williams, honoring him in a perfect way while making the role his very own. It was incredible to see Daniel becoming Mrs. Doubtfire right in front of our eyes, accomplished by amazing hair and make up and an outstanding ensemble who kept singing throughout the whole transformation number. The transformation scene was iconic in the film but let's be honest- it was film. There were multiple takes. To see McClure, Aaron Kaburick (Frank) and Nik Alexander (Andre Mayem) who portray Daniel's gay brother and brother-in-law, turning a man into a woman during the number "Make Me A Woman" was sheer theatrical magic.

Giselle Gutierrez (holy WHOA what a voice!), Cody Braverman, and Emerson Mae Chan delight audiences as the Hillard children, Lydia, Chris, and the adorable Natalie. All three have great voices and just be prepared with tissues for a heartwarming daddy/daughter moment with "Just Pretend"! Maggie Lakis, who, surprise, is actually Rob McClure's wife in real life, shows off her belt as Miranda Hillard, especially during the ballad "Let Go".

The songs in Mrs. Doubtfire aren't particularly memorable but the choreography is fun and the ensemble shines through in every number. The musical is not exactly like the film but it does stay very true to the story and gives us some beloved moments that make audiences go "aww". (My favorites being the "It was a drive-by fruiting" and "the whole time!")

Do yourselves a favor, poppets, and do not miss this show! The nostalgia will hit you in the heart and the fun musical numbers will keep you on your toes. You can still get tickets, through March 17th!