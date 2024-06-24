THE GREAT WINE PERFORMANCES is Coming to Playhouse on the Square This Summer

This fun and funky fundraiser brings 10 exciting shows to life, pairs them with 10 different wines, and more.

By: Jun. 24, 2024
THE GREAT WINE PERFORMANCES is Coming to Playhouse on the Square This Summer
​You're invited to the most exciting wine tasting in Memphis! This fun and funky fundraiser brings 10 exciting shows to life, pairs them with 10 different wines, and offers trivia to create an evening you won't soon forget! As you enjoy each sip, characters in full costume will enchant you with descriptions of the wines and offer tantalizing clues (for the right price). Test your theatrical knowledge for a chance to win an array of wonderful prizes! Don't worry if your theatre expertise is more like a cheap Merlot; there are plenty of ways to win and enjoy the evening.

10 Wine Stations

10 Characters from Playhouse on the Square Produced Shows

1 quiz

70+ Prizes

Are YOU Ready?

The Great Wine Performances are on August 20th at Playhouse on the Square. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website at https://playhouseonthesquare.org/the-great-wine-performances.

The Great Wine Performances offer both single ticket and VIP pricing. General admission tickets are $75. VIP




