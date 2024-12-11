SIX MEN DRESSED LIKE JOSEPH STALIN to Have World Premiere at TheatreWorks@TheSquare

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin by Dianne Nora will run January 10th, 2025 - January 26th, 2025 at TheatreWorks@TheSquare.

Set in the early days of the Soviet Union, in a neglected part of the Kremlin, this abstract play follows two actors as they prepare for their most significant role yet: Joseph Stalin. The play offers a fictional narrative inspired by the real lives of Alexei Dikiy and Felix Dadaev, two of Stalin’s body doubles.

The production is directed by Tony Isbell and stage managed by Haley Dawn Parker. The scenic design is by David Galloway, with lighting design by Megan Christoferson and costumes by Sphinx Curtis. Sound design is handled by Josh Crawford, and properties are designed by Iza Bateman. Mike Jurkovlic serves as the technical director, while Phillip Hughen is the production manager.

The complete cast and crew of Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin is as follows: Michael Gravois as Koba, Chase Ring as Soso, Benny McCuskey as Swing.

