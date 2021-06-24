Rhythm and Blues Take the Stage for All Ages at TM THURSDAYS ON THE PLAZA

TM Thursdays on the Plaza, the Summer outdoor entertainment series in the Menke Family Sculpture Garden at the newly renovated Theatre Memphis at 630 Perkins Extended, will feature a truly gifted artist tonight, Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Kenneth Jackson is a dynamic rhythm and blues entertainer and master teaching artist. He received his B. A. Degree in Music Education from Texas College in Tyler, Texas, and has extensive professional development training in Arts Education. As a performer he has played with such renowned artists as B.B. King, Ray Charles, Johnny Taylor, Lou Rawls, Solomon Burke, Sam and Dave, the Dells, and others. He has a vocal style reminiscent of Lou Rawls and Barry White, and he is an accomplished composer, trumpeter, guitarist, and pianist who began his professional career at age 14.

Engaging and charismatic, his music and message is clear: "My mission is to share the legacy of the Blues with all generations throughout the World. This music has brought us together in spirit and harmony. Let us celebrate and dance."

There is a $5 cover and this kid-friendly event starts at 6:30pm. Cash bar will be open with TM Thursday posters and TM T-shirts available for purchase. Don't forget to bring your lawn chair and get or bring your TM Plaza Passport to be stamped for discounts on TM productions in the future. USE THE SOUTHERN AVENUE ENTRANCE FOR ADMISSION. Masks are still recommended but are at the discretion of the patron.

The list of the remainder of TM Thursdays on the Plaza presentations can be seen at www.theatrememphis.org/tm-thursdays-on-the-plaza.