Playhouse On The Square's New Season Goes In-Person and Stays Virtual With IVANKA VS. REALITY

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, and generous grants from The Jeniam Foundation, ArtsMemphis, and the Tennessee Arts Commission, present Playhouse on the Square's return to live in-person performances with the World Premiere of IVANKA VS. REALITY by Lucy Wright and William Downs.

Performances run July 9 - 25, 2021.

Tickets are available now at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656.

Sylvia, a divorced Hollywood screenwriter, is losing her grip as her career slides into middle-aged female oblivion. Desperate for work she takes a job writing a movie "based on a true story" only to learn that Ivanka Trump was right, "If someone perceives something to be true, it is more important than if it is in fact true."

Ivanka vs. Reality is the winner of the 2019 NewWorks@TheWorks playwriting competition, hosted annually by Playhouse on the Square. NewWorks@TheWorks provides an outlet for new playwrights to showcase their work and have a chance to see their play produced on a professional level. Two works are chosen annually to receive a cash prize and fully mounted productions. Ivanka vs. Reality was originally slated for the 2020-2021 season. The smaller cast size and poignant message allowed the production to be the perfect choice to kickstart Playhouse on the Square's new season, welcoming patrons into the theatre.

The performances will also be streamed live through the streaming platform, Showtix4U.com.

Director Meghan Lewis makes her Playhouse on the Square directorial debut, having also directed the play's staged reading in 2019. The cast consists of Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member, Kim Sanders (The Taming, Cabaret) as Sylvia. Memphis theatre favorites, Jaclyn Suffel (Crib, Victory Blues) and Tamara Wright (Kinky Boots) as Victoria and Ivanka. Making his Playhouse on the Square debut is Associate Company Member Will Graber in the role of Zeke.

Cast:

Zeke - Will Graber

Sylvia - Kim Sanders

Victoria - Jaclyn Suffel

Ivanka - Tamara Wright

Crew:

Meghan Lewis - Director

Phillip Hughen - Production Stage Manager

Abby Teel - Stage Manager

Mike Jurkovic - Technical Director

May Forester - Scenic/Prop Design

Lindsay Schmelling - Costume Design

Haley Northington - Lighting Design

Jason Eschhofen - Sound Design

Pedro Da Silva - Videographer/ Director of Streaming

Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8:00 pm curtain. Sunday Matinees have a 2:00 pm curtain. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Streaming tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com. Follow with social media using #NotThatIvanka. Group rates available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $27. Pay What You Can performance, sponsored by Arts First and the First Tennessee Foundation is July 15th.

For questions and booking, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox (901) 937-6496.