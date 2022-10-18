Playhouse On The Square Offers Adult-Themed THE WHO'S HOLIDAY This Holiday Season

In this adults-only rollick through the land of Dr. Seuss's classic tale, we return to Mount Crumpit to find Cindy Lou Who... living in a trailer? A lot of life has happened to the little girl from Whoville since we last saw her. Grab a drink or two as grown-up Cindy spills the tea for you.

Playhouse on the Square Resident Company member Courtney Oliver (Days of Rage, Hairspray), stars in her very first one-woman show. Perhaps most recognized for her multiple appearances as Tracy Turnblad in Playhouse on the Square's productions of Hairspray. Oliver is excited to present a character unlike anything she has done before. Performing onstage for the entire time, the one-act play, done completely in verse, is filled with bawdiness, booze, and pigs in a blanket.

Making his Playhouse on the Square directorial debut, Marcus Cox (Nat Turner in Jerusalem, Sweat) is looking forward to working on the production because of his familiarity with Oliver. "Courtney and I have been friends and colleagues for over 20 years. Courtney is a beloved member of the Memphis Theatre community. I am so honored she has trusted me to create this funny little show with her." Cox says he is working to create a lovely 'give and take' between the audience and Oliver during the show. "I want folk to know that they can't just sit back and watch this one. They will be a part of the world we create. That is what will make this a great experience for everyone."