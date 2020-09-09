Orpheum Announces Date Changes at Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Date Changes to 2020-2021 Broadway Season!

The Orpheum Theatre announced further date changes to the 2020-2021 Broadway Season as well as confirmed dates for the rescheduled engagement of Disney's The Lion King.

"Since our initial season announcement in March, the world has continued to change," said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. "We are so thankful for the continued support of our subscribers and supporters as we navigate the uncertain road ahead. It is not a question of if we will have Broadway again; it is simply a matter of when."

This is the second reschedule of the Orpheum's upcoming Broadway season as the return of Broadway and touring shows remains undetermined. At the end of May, the Orpheum announced rescheduled dates to the fall line-up of shows. The season, after that announcement, was to open with Jesus Christ Superstar in December. The season is now slated to begin with Mean Girls in March 2020 with Jesus Christ Superstar and CATS moved to December 2021. The Orpheum has still retained all shows that were announced in March.

The latest changes are denoted with an asterisk below.

Updated 20-21 Orpheum Broadway Season

Sponsored by SunTrust now Trust and Memphis Area Honda Dealers

Mean Girls - March 9-14, 2021

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville - April 13-18, 2021

Hadestown - May 4-9, 2021

HAMILTON - July 13 - 25, 2021

The Band's Visit - August 24 - 29, 2021

Disney's The Lion King - November 10-28, 2021*

CATS - December 1-5, 2021*

Jesus Christ Superstar - December 28, 2021- January 2, 2022*

Also coming soon:

Robert Moody and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra to Return to the Halloran Centre

Three-show series on sale now

MEMPHIS, TN - The Halloran Centre is pleased to announce the return of Robert Moody presents: The Orchestra Unplugged for a second year as part of the On Stage at the Halloran Centre series.

"Robert Moody's mastery at engaging audiences and the acoustical intimacy of the Halloran Centre make for a captivating musical experience," said Ron Jewell, Vice President of Halloran Centre Operations.

Through each Orchestra Unplugged event, director Robert Moody takes attendees inside the minds and music of composers to discover new connections and meaning to incredible works of art.

"Classical music is for everyone. Whether it has been a part of your whole life or something you've been curious to try for the first time, this series enables you to experience this incredible music in a whole new way," said Brandon Knisley

Vice President of Patron Engagement for the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are $37.50 and available for purchase online at orpheum-memphis.com. Each Orchestra Unplugged event has limited capacity to ensure socially distanced seating at the Halloran Centre. For a complete overview of the Orpheum's COVID-19 procedures and practices established under the Shelby County Health Department's guidance, visit orpheum-memphis.com/covid19.

Robert Moody presents: THE ORCHESTRA UNPLUGGED 2020-2021

Amadeus: Inside the Mind of a Genius October 15- 16 2020 7:30pm

Memphis, Music, and Martin Luther King January 14-15, 2021 7:30pm

Music of the Americas March 25 - 26, 2021 7:30pm

We are excited to return to the Orpheum soon, and hope you continue to stay healthy and happy!

Shows View More Memphis Stories Related Articles