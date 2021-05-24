ORPHEUM MEMPHIS BROADWAY SEASON at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Broadway WILL be back! And it's happening this fall! I am very excited to announce that Orpheum Theatre Group has finalized its Broadway season with some new dates to look forward to! COME FROM AWAY, which has been rescheduled from 2020, marks the return of Broadway to Memphis in October, and then the season kicks off with the return of THE LION KING in November.

"With the recent announcement of Broadway's imminent return in New York, we are thrilled to have our new season confirmed," said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. "I cannot thank our season ticket holders enough for sticking with us this past year. I look forward to an exciting opening night of Broadway this fall."

So do we! The full season and new dates are listed below. Can't wait to see you all at the theatre!

COME FROM AWAY - October 5 - 10, 2021 (rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season)

DISNEY'S THE LION KING - November 11 - 28, 2021

HAMILTON - December 21, 2021 - January 2, 2022

HADESTOWN - February 1 - 6, 2022

TOOTSIE - February 15 - 20, 2022

CATS - March 22 - 27, 2022

THE BAND'S VISIT - April 12 - 17, 2022

MEAN GIRLS - April 26 - May 1, 2022

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - June 28 - July 3, 2022