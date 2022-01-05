Lohrey Theatre In Memphis to Stage OUR TOWN

Our Town, by Thornton Wilder, will be opening in the Lohrey Theatre to run January 14 - 30, 2022. A haunting and nostalgic Pulitzer-Prize winning play, Our Town is an American stage treasure set at the turn of the 20th century. The play reveals the ordinary lives of the people in the small town of Grover's Corners as the Stage Manager in the production narrates a meaningful and immortal tale of daily life that is often taken for granted.

Kell Christi helms the Theatre Memphis production as director and explains, "Now more than ever, Our Town speaks to the preciousness and fragility of life, the importance of the love we share, and the ways in which we take care of each other. Though it takes place in a specific town at a specific time, the characters could exist at any time and in any place. We are reminded that it takes life to love life, and to appreciate 'every, every minute.' " Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch adds, "At this time in our lives it is important to stop and take a look at what is meaningful to us and our community. Our Town is a great example of doing just that."

As Theatre Memphis opens the second half of the 2021-22 100th anniversary season, masks are still required to be worn at all times while in the newly renovated facility which has improved filtration systems, larger common area for appropriate distancing and sanitation stations placed throughout the building. Performers will be masked with clear shields and extra space has been reserved between them and the audience. Capacity for Our Town has been set at 50% to allow for appropriate distancing for the patrons. For a complete COVID 19 policy implemented by Theatre Memphis, please click here.