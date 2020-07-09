Jookms Releases 'Absolute Brightness' Video To Support The Trevor Project

To support The Trevor Project, JOOKMS is excited to share Randy Redd's Absolute Brightness. When Redd heard that calls to the Trevor Lifeline had nearly doubled since the pandemic lockdown began he reached out to over 30 singers to record his song, inspired by Trevor Co-Founder, writer and activist, James Lecesne's novel and solo show The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.

Sung by George Abud, Jamie Barton, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jeffrey Cornelius, Barrett Foa, Zach Infante, Rachel Bay Jones, LOLO, Justin Gregory Lopez, Javier Muñoz and more, Absolute Brightness was produced by Kiarra Goldberg, edited by Steve Boghossian, and is presented by JOOKMS.

Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.

Featuring: George Abud, Farah Alvin, Nicholas Barasch, Jamie Barton, Kiana Bell, Cole Burden, Tony Byrnes, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jeffrey Cornelius, Kathy Deitch, Matt Dengler, Chris Dwan., Elisa Galindez, Kiarra Goldberg, Cooper Hallstrom, Roe Hartrampf, Cameron Anika Hill, Zach Infante, Barrett Foa, LOLO (Lauren Pritchard), Justin Gregory Lopez, Nathan Lucrezio, Rachel Bay Jones, Matt Mitchell, Javier Muñoz, Taylor Newby, Randy Redd, Kalli Siringas, Robin Skye, Sally Wilfert, and Nathan Lee Graham.

Based in Memphis, Tennessee and co-founded in 2018 by Randy Redd and Taylor Newby, JOOKMS presents locally sourced devised theater in the Mid-South. In addition to developing innovative new works, the theatre company also presents reimagined site-specific classics. JOOKMS is taking its inaugural SPOTLIGHT SUMMER PERFORMANCE SERIES online in July to host developmental readings of 4 brand new plays and a series of workshops and discussions with local writers and directors.

www.TheTrevorProject.org/donate

