IF YOU GIVE A MOUSE A COOKIE Tour to Visit Schools and Playhouse on the Square

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Playhouse on the Square's Education Department, in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and Tour Sponsor, Bob & Tina Fockler, will present If You Give a Mouse a Cookie. Adapted for the Stage by Jody Davidson, the production is based on the Books by Laura Joffe Numeroff.

Public Performances will take place February 27th and March 6th at 2:00pm at The Circuit Playhouse, Overton Square Performing Arts District, 51 S. Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104. The Education Tour to Schools, Senior Facilities & Community Centers will run September 1st - March 6th.

Based on the beloved children's book If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Joffe Numeroff, this charming stage adaptation brings a familiar story to life with laughter, music, and chaos. What begins as a simple act of kindness, offering a cookie, quickly spirals into an ever more ridiculous and hilarious chain of requests. As Mouse's antics spiral from milk to straws to bedtime stories, one small favor turns into an unforgettable adventure. Perfect for young audiences and families, this musical adaptation celebrates curiosity, generosity, and new friendships.

The cast includes The Mouse: Madeline Alemi*/Inna Gomez and The Boy: Kate Mobley/John Alloway.

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