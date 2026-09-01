AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE to Open at The Circuit Playhouse

NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Playhouse on the Square will present An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen and adapted by Amy Herzog. Performances will run September 11th - October 4th 2026 at The Circuit Playhouse, Overton Square Performing Arts District, 51 S. Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104

An Enemy of the People is a powerful drama that explores truth, integrity, and the cost of standing alone. When Dr. Thomas Stockmann discovers that his town's spa is contaminated with dangerous bacteria, he expects praise from the public. Instead, he is met with fierce opposition, and must make the choice between standing for truth or keeping his place in the community. Tense, thought-provoking, and strikingly relevant, this classic story challenges audiences to question the nature of conformity and the price for telling the truth.

Playhouse on the Square continues its 2026/2027 season with this regional premiere, directed by Tony Isbell.

The cast of An Enemy of the People features Kinon Keplinger as Dr. Thomas Stockmann, Lily Anderson as Petra Stockmann, David Hammons as Peter Stockmann, Charles Ratcliff as Hovstad, Sam Weakley as Aslaksen, Cory Webb as Captain Horster, Dave Landis as Morten Kill, and Drew Sinnard as Billing. Kashief Crain and Mary Addyson Harville serve as swings.

The creative team includes director Tony Isbell, stage manager Emma White, assistant stage manager Kymbrianna Griggs, lighting designer Melissa Andrews, scenic designer Michael Jurkovic, Costume Designer Lindsay Schmeling, props designer Iza Bateman, sound designer Joshua Crawford, and production manager/technical director Phillip Hughen. Landis and Sinnard are members of the Playhouse on the Square Resident Company, while Griggs is an Associate Resident Company member.

Need more Memphis Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming