Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DISNEY'S FROZEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL to Open at Playhouse on the Square
The production will be directed and choreographed by Whitney Branan with music direction by Tom Johnson.
Playhouse on the Square will continue its 2026–2027 season with Disney's Frozen, running November 13 through December 20, 2026, at its theater in Memphis' Overton Square Performing Arts District.
Based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, the Broadway musical features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. The Memphis production will be directed and choreographed by Whitney Branan, with music direction by Tom Johnson.
Frozen follows sisters Elsa and Anna, princesses of the kingdom of Arendelle. When Elsa's hidden powers plunge the kingdom into an eternal winter, Anna sets out on a journey to save her sister and restore their home. Along the way, she encounters new friends and unexpected challenges while discovering the importance of family and love.
The cast will feature Brooke Papritz as Elsa, Caroline Simpson as Anna, Jari Head as Kristoff, Chad Fruscione as Hans, Drew Sinnard as Olaf and Zae Clark as the Sven Puppeteer.
Young Elsa will be played by Shelby Woodruff and Margot Anderson, with AnnaBeth Lane and Savannah Jordan Riley sharing the role of Young Anna.
The principal cast also includes Marc Gill as Weselton, Cade Forbes as Oaken, Inna Gomez as Queen Iduna, Jeremiah McDonald as King Agnarr, John Alloway as Pabbie and Jordyn Chalmers as Bulda.
The ensemble features Marian Claire Barber, Maddie Comer, Rose Blakeman, Andre Hill, Erin McKee, Dillon Hennings, Owen Woodruff, John Lucas Daniels, Soph Carpenter and Zoey Dunay Federman, alongside members of the principal cast.
The creative team includes stage manager Laura Chiarello, assistant stage manager Kymbrianna Griggs, assistant director Gavin Pollan, assistant choreographer Moira Williamson and scenic designer Kiah Kayser.
The production is presented in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc., with support from Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, Season Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch and Show Sponsors MLGW and Independent Bank.
Disney's Frozen is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Performances will take place at Playhouse on the Square, located at 66 South Cooper Street in Memphis, Tennessee.
Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office at (901) 726-4656.
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