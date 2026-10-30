DISNEY'S FROZEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL to Open at Playhouse on the Square

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Playhouse on the Square will continue its 2026–2027 season with Disney's Frozen, running November 13 through December 20, 2026, at its theater in Memphis' Overton Square Performing Arts District.

Based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, the Broadway musical features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. The Memphis production will be directed and choreographed by Whitney Branan, with music direction by Tom Johnson.

Frozen follows sisters Elsa and Anna, princesses of the kingdom of Arendelle. When Elsa's hidden powers plunge the kingdom into an eternal winter, Anna sets out on a journey to save her sister and restore their home. Along the way, she encounters new friends and unexpected challenges while discovering the importance of family and love.

The cast will feature Brooke Papritz as Elsa, Caroline Simpson as Anna, Jari Head as Kristoff, Chad Fruscione as Hans, Drew Sinnard as Olaf and Zae Clark as the Sven Puppeteer.

Young Elsa will be played by Shelby Woodruff and Margot Anderson, with AnnaBeth Lane and Savannah Jordan Riley sharing the role of Young Anna.

The principal cast also includes Marc Gill as Weselton, Cade Forbes as Oaken, Inna Gomez as Queen Iduna, Jeremiah McDonald as King Agnarr, John Alloway as Pabbie and Jordyn Chalmers as Bulda.

The ensemble features Marian Claire Barber, Maddie Comer, Rose Blakeman, Andre Hill, Erin McKee, Dillon Hennings, Owen Woodruff, John Lucas Daniels, Soph Carpenter and Zoey Dunay Federman, alongside members of the principal cast.

The creative team includes stage manager Laura Chiarello, assistant stage manager Kymbrianna Griggs, assistant director Gavin Pollan, assistant choreographer Moira Williamson and scenic designer Kiah Kayser.

The production is presented in partnership with Circuit Playhouse, Inc., with support from Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, Season Sponsor Dorothy O. Kirsch and Show Sponsors MLGW and Independent Bank.

Disney's Frozen is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Performances will take place at Playhouse on the Square, located at 66 South Cooper Street in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tickets are available now at playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office at (901) 726-4656.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 05 Hrs 38 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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