BLITHE SPIRIT Comes to Theatre Memphis in October

Performances run October 13 - 29, 2023.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

BLITHE SPIRIT Comes to Theatre Memphis in October

Noël Coward’s farcical and outrageous Blithe Spirit takes center stage in the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis October 13 - 29, 2023. A crime writer who has been creatively blocked since the death of his first wife is now tensely remarried to a more uptight second wife. He has the idea of putting a spiritualist into a new movie screenplay he’s working on, so he invites a notorious stage medium to perform a séance as research. But, to his astonishment, the séance brings back the ghost of wife number one, who wreaks hilarious havoc.

 “Sometimes we just need to laugh,” says Blithe Spirit director Justin Asher. Just off a Memphis Theatre Ostrander Award win for his helming the musical Titantic, his goal was to be able to bring a little joy to the stage with this classic comedy. “Blithe Spirit was written in hopes that it might lighten the hearts of wartime Britain.  I hope this production carries on that spirit of frivolity and fun, and that it gives our theatergoers an opportunity to unwind, forget their troubles and just laugh!”

Theatre Memphis Executive Director, Debbie Litch, agrees that levity at this time can keep our spirits afloat. “Offering our patrons a wide range of entertainment helps us to reach a wider audience base. A ‘feel good’ classic just gives us perspective to all the distractions that we face day in and day out. Justin’s viewpoint and sense of humor makes him the perfect person to launch this spirited comedy.”

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production (including a cast list), please go to https://theatrememphis.org/shows/blithe-spirit/

 




RELATED STORIES - Memphis

1
THE TEMPEST Comes to Outdoor Venues in Shelby County Next Month Photo
THE TEMPEST Comes to Outdoor Venues in Shelby County Next Month

 Returning for its seventh annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series, Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) steps onto a mystical isle with The Tempest in ten different outdoor venues throughout the Shelby County area for free October 5-22.  Learn more about the production here!

2
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Tickets On Sale This Friday At the Orpheum Theatr Photo
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Tickets On Sale This Friday At the Orpheum Theatre

It's the most magical time of the year… 'Tis the season for The Illusionists – Magic Of The Holidays (www.theillusionistslive.com), an all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular The Illusionists, from Producers Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil and MagicSpace Entertainment. The new U.S. tour based off the smash-hit Broadway production is headed to more than 20 cities this holiday season and will bring the mind-blowing, family friendly show to the Orpheum Theatre December 28-29, 2023 for two performances. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 15 at 10am.

3
Playhouse on the Square Reveals Finalists of the 2023 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Compet Photo
Playhouse on the Square Reveals Finalists of the 2023 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition

Playhouse on the Square has introduced the distinguished finalists of the 2023 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition. Learn more about the finalists here!

4
Sax Diva Suzanne Grzanna Releases The Cats Meow Anniversary Album Photo
'Sax Diva' Suzanne Grzanna Releases The Cat's Meow Anniversary Album

Multi-award winning songwriter, saxophonist, producer and recording artist Suzanne Grzanna (Sax Diva) recently released 'The Cat's Meow Anniversary Album.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Memphis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Southern Literary Salon Series: The Bible of Barbara Kingsolver
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamlet
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/04-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 7th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: The Tempest
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (10/05-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Jack Jones Children’s Literacy Gala
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (4/20-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Girl
Orpheum Theatre (10/10-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NutRemix
Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (11/17-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Orpheum Theatre (7/16-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Orpheum Theatre (4/03-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Streetcar Named Desire
Tennessee Shakespeare Company (2/01-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You