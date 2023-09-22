BLITHE SPIRIT Comes to Theatre Memphis in October

Noël Coward’s farcical and outrageous Blithe Spirit takes center stage in the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis October 13 - 29, 2023. A crime writer who has been creatively blocked since the death of his first wife is now tensely remarried to a more uptight second wife. He has the idea of putting a spiritualist into a new movie screenplay he’s working on, so he invites a notorious stage medium to perform a séance as research. But, to his astonishment, the séance brings back the ghost of wife number one, who wreaks hilarious havoc.

“Sometimes we just need to laugh,” says Blithe Spirit director Justin Asher. Just off a Memphis Theatre Ostrander Award win for his helming the musical Titantic, his goal was to be able to bring a little joy to the stage with this classic comedy. “Blithe Spirit was written in hopes that it might lighten the hearts of wartime Britain. I hope this production carries on that spirit of frivolity and fun, and that it gives our theatergoers an opportunity to unwind, forget their troubles and just laugh!”

Theatre Memphis Executive Director, Debbie Litch, agrees that levity at this time can keep our spirits afloat. “Offering our patrons a wide range of entertainment helps us to reach a wider audience base. A ‘feel good’ classic just gives us perspective to all the distractions that we face day in and day out. Justin’s viewpoint and sense of humor makes him the perfect person to launch this spirited comedy.”

For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production (including a cast list), please go to https://theatrememphis.org/shows/blithe-spirit/