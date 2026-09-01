TWELFTH NIGHT to Open on Theatre Memphis Next Stage
Director John Maness leads the production, with Debbie Litch serving as Theatre Memphis executive producer.
William Shakespeare's comedy, Twelfth Night, floods the Next Stage at Theatre Memphis, September 18 - October 4, 2026. Widely considered the Bard's most influential and acclaimed comedy, it tells a witty and mischievous story. After a shipwreck strands Viola, she disguises herself as a man only to become entangled in a hilarious, high-stakes romantic triangle. A masterclass in gender-bending antics, clever wordplay, and bittersweet revelry, you'll experience the chaos of this timeless comedy as true love tries to find its way through the deception.
Director John Maness explains, '… Twelfth Night is a play about the nature of desire and the nature of self. It asks us to consider that what we take at face value is not always as it appears, and that performance, far from being the enemy of authenticity, is one of the primary means by which human beings discover what they actually are.…that identity is not a fixed and finite possession but something vast enough to contain more than one true version of itself simultaneously. Love, in this world, is the ability to perceive that truth is beneath the costume.'
Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch says, 'There is nothing quite like bringing a Shakespearean story to life. With Twelfth Night you get all the tools that Shakespeare had to offer with an unrequited love plot and a mistaken identity storyline driving the action. And as is stated in the play itself, 'If music be the food of love, play on …. Love sought is good, but given unsought is better.' '
For more information about Theatre Memphis or this production (including a cast list), please go to https://theatrememphis.org/shows/twelfth-night/
TWELFTH NIGHT IN THE NEXT STAGE
- By William Shakespeare
- Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extd. Memphis, TN 38117
- September 18 - October 4, 2026
- Director John Maness
- Sponsored by James R. Humphreys
- Season Presenting Sponsor First Horizon Foundation
- Season Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff
- Media Sponsors: WKNO 91.1fm and Memphis Flyer
- Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for Seniors and Military and $15 for students
- Box Office: 901.682.8323 / www.theatrememphis.org/tickets
Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community. Theatre Memphis receives funding from ArtsMemphis and the Tennessee Arts Commission.
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