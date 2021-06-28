VIDEO: Watch the First Episode of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra's MPOPlaysOn Series

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra has released the first episode in MPOPlaysOn: AHMAD MURIZ CHE ROSE Benih Harapan.

The inspiration behind this work is a masterpiece poem from Malaysian National Laureate, A. Samad Said. It looms from the composer's long time ambition of wanting to contribute and to give back to his country after all the achievements that it has been through.

It is from this poem that he found almost all depictions of his inner feeling on how one should react as a new generation holding future responsibilities towards the nation's growth.

This work avoids direct depiction of this enormous poem but rather conjures on the entire message as perceived by the poet. The palette from which the composer splashes the colour of this piece could never come to fruition without such moving words by the poet.

Watch the full episode below!