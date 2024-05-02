KIDS DRUMMING WITH CHINGEE! Comes to PJPAC in May

The workshop will take place on 12 May.

Experience djembe drumming, a type of hand drumming style from West Africa, through fun rhythmic and musical games with early experienced educator Koh Chingee.

Trained in both early childhood teaching and djembe drumming, Koh is a full time music educator that specialises in teaching music to children using djembe drumming. 

Date: 12 MAY 2024
Time: 11am
Duration: 50mins

Venue: 1ncubator Studio 1, PJPAC, 1 Utama E

Tickets: RM60

  • Admits 1 child & 1 accompanying parent
  • Instruments provide on sharing basis


