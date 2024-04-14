BROADWAY AND BEYOND: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH STAGE AND SCREEN Comes to Kuala Lumpur

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tutan Entertainment will present a captivating musical extravaganza, "Broadway and Beyond: A Musical Journey Through Stage and Screen," set to hit the stage at PJPAC, 1 Utama on the 20th and 21st of July 2024.

Directed by the esteemed Kevin Field, this two-night spectacle will feature the Tutan Festival Orchestra alongside Malaysia's very own Jaclyn Victor and the KL City Opera Chorus, promising an unforgettable fusion of symphonic grandeur and vocal brilliance.

The objective of "Broadway and Beyond" is as ambitious as it is inspiring: to bring the timeless magic of Broadway to the heart of Kuala Lumpur while celebrating the exceptional talent within our local arts community. Through a carefully curated selection of iconic tunes spanning from beloved classics like "West Side Story" and "An American in Paris" to modern favourites such as "The Greatest Showman" and "Moulin Rouge," this production promises to transport audiences on an enchanting journey through the rich tapestry of stage and screen.

"We are thrilled to present 'Broadway and Beyond' as a testament to the universal appeal of Broadway music and the vibrant creativity of our local performers," said Tutan Entertainment's Artistic Director, Dr.Poom Prommachart. "This event is not only a celebration of the timeless classics that have captivated audiences for generations but also a showcase of the immense talent that thrives right here in Kuala Lumpur."

Tickets for "Broadway and Beyond" are priced starting from RM90, with an early bird discount of 10% off available until May 1st, 2024. Tickets are available for purchase at the button below. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Broadway right here in Kuala Lumpur.

For more information please visit www.tutanentertainment.com.

Cast Information

Introducing the Maestro: Kevin Field

Leading the charge with boundless energy and expertise, Kevin Field takes the baton to orchestrate an unforgettable performance at the Broadway and Beyond concert. With years of experience and a passion for music that knows no bounds, he promises to lead the Tutan Festival Orchestra to new heights, delivering an evening of pure musical magic.

Meet the Tutan Festival Orchestra

A symphony of talent, the Tutan Festival Orchestra is a collective of musicians who bring their unique skills and flair to the stage. Led by Kevin Field, they'll transport you to the heart of Broadway and movie musicals with their dynamic performance. Get ready to be swept away by their captivating melodies and harmonious arrangements.

In the Spotlight: Jaclyn Victor

With a voice that resonates with power and emotion, Jaclyn Victor graces the stage alongside the Tutan Festival Orchestra. As a Malaysian singing sensation and winner of the inaugural Malaysian Idol, her presence adds an extra layer of magic to the evening's lineup. Get ready to be moved by her soulful performance and undeniable talent at the Broadway and Beyond concert.

Kuala Lumpur City Opera Chorus

Prepare to be enchanted by the voices of the Kuala Lumpur City Opera. With their rich vocals and dynamic stage presence, they promise to transport you to the heart of the story, making every moment of the Broadway and Beyond concert an unforgettable experience.

About Tutan Entertainment

At Tutan Entertainment, we curate unforgettable experiences featuring world-class solo performances and orchestra ensembles, showcasing the essence of classical and orchestral music. Additionally, we are committed to fostering the growth and appreciation of classical music through educational programs and community collaborations.