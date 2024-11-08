THE WORKING DEAD Comes to PJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning Malaysian musical, The Working Dead, will return to PJPAC this week. Performances run 8-10 November.

Edwin is a hardworking company man just trying to support himself and his wife Sarah. His overbearing boss, Chan, however, constantly overworks him and his colleagues.

When Edwin unexpectedly dies on the job, Chan hires a corporate bomoh to bring him back as a zombie, so he can finish his work. Its up to the brave Sarah, and Edwin’s colleagues, to end these dark plans and make things right.

The Working Dead is a proudly all-Malaysian made musical. It features a hilarious and moving story, and over 20 catchy songs influenced by various genres, performed LIVE by a five piece band! Don’t miss this crazy tale of love, sacrifice, work-life balance and dancing zombies!

First staged in 2019, The Working Dead was nominated for 13 Boh Cameronian Arts Awards in the Musical Theatre category that year, ultimately winning three. After popular demand, it now returns for a second season!

