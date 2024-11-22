THE VELVETEEN RABBIT and A CHRISTMAS CAROL Come to PJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join in for a heartwarming evening as an all-child cast, ages 4 to 14, brings to life two timeless tales on stage: The Velveteen Rabbit and A Christmas Carol. In this performance, these young actors will transport you into a world of imagination and the spirit of giving.

Based on the book written by Margery Williams, in The Velveteen Rabbit, follow the journey of a toy rabbit who dreams of becoming “real.” With boundless heart, this stuffed rabbit waits patiently for the love of his young owner to transform him. Through trials and triumphs, the Velveteen Rabbit learns that true beauty and life come from love, resilience, and faith.

Then, enter the bustling streets of Victorian London in Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol, where Ebenezer Scrooge—a miserly, cold-hearted businessman - refuses the warmth of the holiday season. But when three spirits visit him on Christmas Eve, Scrooge embarks on a life-changing journey through his past, present, and future, discovering the true meaning of generosity, compassion, and community.

Come and watch The Velveteen Rabbit’s story of friendship and self-discovery and A Christmas Carol’s story of how there is hope even for the hardest heart. Get your tickets now!

Presented and produced by THE STORY BOOK Academy.

Cast of The Velveteen Rabbit (ages 4 to 6): Wei Yen as Velveteen Rabbit, Taika as Boy, Sarahlynn as Nana, Alexa as Blue Fairy, Oliver as Skin Horse, Noel as Toy Robot, Ethan as Toy Soldier, Abigail as Raggedy Anne and Wild Rabbit, Zi Xi as Wild Rabbit, Vetri as Doctor. Narrator: Teo Kgia Loong.

Cast of A Christmas Carol (ages 7 to 14): Ayaana as Scrooge; Danie as Spirit of Christmas Present, Nephew Fred and Man on the Street; Vida as Spirit of Christmas Past and Mrs Cratchit; Simeon as Bob Cratchit and Man on the Street; Zachary as Marley and Young Scrooge; Adalyn as Scrooge’s Sweetheart and Cratchit Kid; Alexa as Spirit of Christmas Future and Cratchit Kid; Tim as Tiny Tim, Boy Scrooge and Boy on the Street. Narrator: Angelina (age 10).

