THE TEMPEST Comes to PJPAC This Month

Following the success of Macbeth and Romeo & Juliet, KLSP will bring another fun, entertaining and captivating storytelling of Shakespeare’s masterpiece: The Tempest.

In the 60-minute performance, three storytellers use puppets and projections to create an enchanted island. They reveal a tale of magic, revenge, love, and forgiveness, interacting with the audience throughout the show.

Together with the storytellers, the audience will create a storm, sing Ariel’s song, join in with the fairy feast and laugh at the antics of Caliban and the sailors. After the performance, the audience will discover that they have learnt key lines from the play, enabling them to retell the tale and even connect to the moral lessons drawn from the story.

SYNOPSIS

The Tempest tells the story of Prospero, a kind magician living on a magical island with his daughter, Miranda. Years ago, Prospero was betrayed and banished from his home. Using his magic, he conjures a storm to shipwreck those who wronged him. When they are cast on the island, Prospero teaches them valuable lessons about kindness and forgiveness.

Produced by: KL Shakespeare Players & PJPAC

Directed by: Lim Kien Lee

Performed by: Lim Soon Heng, Nurul Sofia, Zul Zamir

Illustration by: Bong Tze Yong

Projection by: Bryan Chang

