SHREK and THE SNOW QUEEN Comes to PJPAC

Join in for an enchanting showcase of young talent as children aged 4 to 11 from THE STORY BOOK Academy bring two beloved tales to life! This unique performance showcases one of the very few all-child casts to grace a public stage, bringing heart, humour, and heroism to life.

Join Shrek, the lovable ogre, on his hilarious quest for friendship and acceptance, and then be captivated by The Snow Queen's tale of courage as Gerda braves icy challenges to rescue her friend Kay. Each tale is filled with unforgettable moments, from laughter to heartwarming triumphs, bringing to life the timeless themes of bravery, loyalty, and the power of true friendship.

Come watch these talented young performers capture the essence of the stories of Shrek and The Snow Queen. Presented and produced by THE STORY BOOK Academy.

Cast of Shrek (ages 4 to 9): Thomas as Shrek, Ruby as Fiona, Jayden as Lord Farquaad, Nouman as Donkey, Elyssa as Gingerbread Man, Kaida as Puss in Boots, Kayden as Guard and Dragon, Zara and Ho Ning as 3 Little Pigs. Narrator: Teo Kgia Loong.

Cast of The Snow Queen (ages 5 to 7): Agnes as Gerda, Kyle as Kay and Prince, Zarya as Sorceress and Flower Enchantress, Kara as Snow Queen, Jaynell as Princess and Lapland Woman, Abd Alrahman as Crow and Pirate. Narrator: Diyara Akshita (age 11).

