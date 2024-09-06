MONDAY NITE LAUGHS Returns to PJPAC This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Start your week off laughing with “MONDAY NITE LAUGHS”, a monthly stand-up comedy show featuring the nation’s top comedians. Every last Monday of the month, a stellar line up of seasoned comedians and rising stars takes the stage to deliver hysterical jokes to drive those Monday blues away.

From sharp witted social commentary to hilarious personal experiences, this show promises an evening of non-stop laughter and entertainment. Don’t miss your chance to see some of Malaysia’s funniest comedians in action, bringing the house down with their unique brand of humor. Perfect for those who want to let loose after office hours, or just fun night out with friends, “MONDAY NITE LAUGHS” is the new spot for all comedy lovers.

Outside food and drinks will strictly not be allowed in the theatre

PJPAC have a no latecomer policy so they strongly advise you to arrive at least 15 minutes before showtime

This show is suitable for mature audience and children are not advised to attend without parents supervison.

Each ticket permits 1 individual.

PJPAC cannot allow lapseating to ensure all audience members have the best viewing experience.

Kindly download your E-Ticket with clear QR code to your mobile phone , or print your E-ticket with clear QR code before arriving at the venue, to avoid loss of mobile data or wifi connection.

Comments