Dhendham Tresno Comes to PJPAC in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In conjunction with the 10th Anniversary of Lantera Seni Venture’s journey in the arts and culture industry, the company will be presenting a Musical Theatre Performance titled Dhendham Tresno. Performances run 1-2 February 2025 at PJPAC.

Dhendham Tresno (Revenge of Love) is a captivating story that intertwines themes of promise, love, customs, and culture. The story follows Gadis, a talented woman appointed as the Lurah Bedhaya at the Keraton, who rises to prominence as a royal principal dancer. Her life takes a romantic turn when she falls in love with Bahrain Bakti, a young man from Padang Panjang, leading to a union that is both passionate and complex.

However, the plot thickens with the emergence of Herdian Inderadewa, brother of Gadis and also adopted child of Wijaya whose unfulfilled desire to marry Gadis ignites a fierce desire for revenge. This conflict raises questions about the motivations behind his actions, exploring whether they stem from love or deeper intentions of his life. This story promises a rich exploration of emotional depth and cultural intricacies, making it a compelling read for those interested in stories of love and vengeance.

Comments