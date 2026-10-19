Dama Asia Will Bring 20th Anniversary Revival of BUTTERFLY LOVERS to Malaysia

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Dama Asia will present a 20th anniversary revival of “Butterfly Lovers – The Musical” Nov. 27-29 at the Grand Theatre at the Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre in Sunway Square. The production reimagines the Chinese folk legend of Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai through musical theater, with performances in English and Mandarin and English and Chinese surtitles.

The story follows Zhu Yingtai, a young woman who disguises herself as a man to pursue an education. While studying, she meets Liang Shanbo, and the two develop a relationship that is challenged by family obligations and social expectations. Their story ends in a tragic transformation that has made the legend a longstanding part of Chinese folklore.

The musical combines traditional Eastern melodies with contemporary musical theater arrangements. Dama Asia’s revival marks two decades since the production first appeared in 2006. The musical has also been staged at His Majesty’s Theatre in Perth, Australia.

The cast includes Li Yang as Liang Shanbo and Yon Lynn as Zhu Yingtai. Tan Soo Suan will portray Yingtai’s mother and Madam Meng, while Stefano Chen will play Yingtai’s father and Master Meng. Hendrix Heng will play Si Jiu, and Elly Sun will portray Yin Xin. Kara Yee and Lynece Chern will play the maids, with Joven Leong, Leon Loh, Ben Heng, JunJie, Brandon Leong, Andrew Lim, Rich Mah and Jared Ngoh appearing in the ensemble. Sam Tseu will serve as narrator.

Pun Kai Loon serves as artistic director and director and developed the book concept and script, adapting material from various Chinese operas. The songs are by Zhou Lan Ping, with lyrics by Li Jun Qing. Loo Fung Chiat and Loo Fung Ying are credited for additional music and minus-one arrangements, while Loh Ui Li serves as live band arranger and musical director. Melissa Teoh is the associate artistic director and set designer, and Wong Kit Yaw is the choreographer.

The creative team also includes Costume Designer Dominique Devonsine, lighting designer Ee Chee Wei, sound designer Lim Wan Yee, makeup and hair designer A Cut Above, assistant choreographer Jojo Wong, set associate and props designer Joanne Ooi, Chinese dialect coach Lee Jing Wen, vocal coach Tan Soo Suan and chorus master Joven Leong. Rich Mah serves as dance captain, with Bobo Sing as production stage manager, Anne Wee as costume coordinator and wardrobe mistress, and Wong Peck Lin as project coordinator.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 28, at 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 29, at 2:30 p.m. The production runs approximately two hours, including a 20-minute intermission, and is recommended for audiences ages 6 and older. Children younger than 4 will not be admitted, and guests younger than 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Tickets range from RM88 to RM338, with additional fees applicable. Seating categories include Category A at RM338, Category B at RM288, Category C at RM238, Category D at RM188, Category E at RM138, Category F at RM108 and Category G at RM88 for restricted-view seats. Promotional offers include a 20% discount for eligible Sunwayians and students, subject to terms and conditions.

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