3 DAYS IN CHOW KIT ROAD To Perform At The Grand Theatre

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Kenny Shim Dance Collective (KSDC) and Asia Ballet Academy (ABA) are set to present 3 Days in Chow Kit Road, a brand-new original Malaysian dance theatre production that reimagines the heart of Kuala Lumpur through an emotionally charged story of love, family and belonging.

Set over three days in the late 1970s, 3 Days in Chow Kit Road is a fictional story inspired by the atmosphere, culture and community of one of Kuala Lumpur's most iconic neighbourhoods. At the heart of the story are Owen, a young delivery boy, and Jasmine, a dressmaking apprentice, whose dreams of building a future together are shattered by an unexpected tragedy. Beyond its love story, 3 Days in Chow Kit Road explores themes of belonging, prejudice and compassion. As their lives become intertwined with those who inhabit the vibrant markets and hidden nightlife of Chow Kit Road, the production asks a deeply human question:

Is home simply a place we leave behind, or is home found in the people we love?

A Landmark Original Malaysian Dance Theatre Production, in partnership with Yayasan Chow Kit.

3 Days in Chow Kit Road is an ambitious large-scale production that brings together an exceptional creative team and cast. Featuring an ensemble of 31 dancers, accompanied by live music and an original score, the production seamlessly blends dance, theatre and live music into a uniquely Malaysian theatrical experience.

Inspired by the everyday lives of ordinary people, the work celebrates Malaysia's multicultural identity through movement and evocative storytelling. From the bustling morning markets to the neon-lit nightlife of Chow Kit Road, audiences will experience a richly imagined world where joy, hope and heartbreak coexist.

3 Days in Chow Kit Road places narrative at its centre, using movement as its primary language to tell an accessible and emotionally resonant story. The production aims to connect with both seasoned theatre-goers and first-time audiences, demonstrating how dance can communicate universal human experiences without the need for words.

The Production Team includes Ivy Chung as the Artistic Chair & Producer, Kenny Shim as the Story, Director, Choreographer and Producer, Nur Shizreen as the Assistant Producer, Kelvin Loh & Kult Production with the Original Score and Lyrics, Lee Han as the Music Director, Tan Eng Heng as the Production Manager, Nicxon Tan as the Lighting Designer, Ziying Chua with the Set & Multimedia Design, Man Chien, Ivy Chung and Kenny Shim as Costume Designers and Styling and Christopher Ling at the Dramaturg and Acting Advisor.

The cast includes Chee Kar Hung (Kendrick) as Owen, Amirah Redza as Jasmine, Suhaili Micheline as Ms. Lee, Lim Sook Meng as Maggie, Charlotte Phun as Nancy, James Kan as Jimmy and Mohd Nuriqram as Johari.

Performances run Friday, 18th September, 8:30 pm, Saturday, 19th September, 3:00 pm and 8:30 pm and Sunday, 20th September, 3:00 pm at the Grand Theatre, Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre (JCPAC), L4-L6, Sunway Mall, Jalan Lagoon Selatan, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Petaling Jaya, Selangor DE.

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