DANCE LA-ND CONCERT Comes to PJPAC This Month

The event is set for July 8, 2024.
Get ready for an evening of dance magic at the Danza LA-nd 2024 Concert! where PJPAC's talented students will light up the stage with their yearly performances.
From graceful ballet to energetic hip-hop, our students will showcase a variety of dance styles that will leave you amazed. Come witness their dedication and passion as they share stories through movement and music.
La Danza Studio
Kunst Dance Studio
Guest artist: Dancelink Performing Arts
