A MALAYSIAN FOLKTALE: HELP! RAKSASA Comes to PJPAC in December

The performance is set for 1 December 2024.
A Malaysian Folktale: Help! Raksasa is coming to PJPAC in December. The performance is set for 1 December 2024. This is the final session of the 2024 monthly live-and-interactive storytelling, offered by KL Shakespeare Players, with the support of PJPAC.
A new folktale from a selected country is offered on the first Sunday of every month, running through to December 2024.
In these sessions, two actors, accompanied by projected illustrations and animations, tell a famous folktale. At key points in the storytelling, the actors interact with the audience through songs, dances and discussion.
The illustrations and animations, used in these family-friendly shows, are all beautiful original works created by local artists.
In December 2024, we offer a story from Malaysia: Sang Kancil: HELP! RAKSASA!
SYNOPSIS: A raksasa terrorizes the forest, and Sang Kancil must use his wit to outsmart this monster to save his forest friends.
Videos