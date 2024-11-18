A MALAYSIAN FOLKTALE: HELP! RAKSASA Comes to PJPAC in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Malaysian Folktale: Help! Raksasa is coming to PJPAC in December. The performance is set for 1 December 2024. This is the final session of the 2024 monthly live-and-interactive storytelling, offered by KL Shakespeare Players, with the support of PJPAC.

A new folktale from a selected country is offered on the first Sunday of every month, running through to December 2024.

In these sessions, two actors, accompanied by projected illustrations and animations, tell a famous folktale. At key points in the storytelling, the actors interact with the audience through songs, dances and discussion.

The illustrations and animations, used in these family-friendly shows, are all beautiful original works created by local artists.

In December 2024, we offer a story from Malaysia: Sang Kancil: HELP! RAKSASA!

SYNOPSIS: A raksasa terrorizes the forest, and Sang Kancil must use his wit to outsmart this monster to save his forest friends.

Comments