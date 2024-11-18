News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A MALAYSIAN FOLKTALE: HELP! RAKSASA Comes to PJPAC in December

The performance is set for 1 December 2024.

By: Nov. 18, 2024
A Malaysian Folktale: Help! Raksasa is coming to PJPAC in December. The performance is set for 1 December 2024. This is the final session of the 2024 monthly live-and-interactive storytelling, offered by KL Shakespeare Players, with the support of PJPAC.

A new folktale from a selected country is offered on the first Sunday of every month, running through to December 2024.

In these sessions, two actors, accompanied by projected illustrations and animations, tell a famous folktale. At key points in the storytelling, the actors interact with the audience through songs, dances and discussion.

The illustrations and animations, used in these family-friendly shows, are all beautiful original works created by local artists. 

In December 2024, we offer a story from Malaysia: Sang Kancil: HELP! RAKSASA!

SYNOPSIS: A raksasa terrorizes the forest, and Sang Kancil must use his wit to outsmart this monster to save his forest friends.




