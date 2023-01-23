Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Emily Carlton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players



Runners-Up: Mariel Roy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater, Kristin Sutton - REEFER MADNESS - Portland Players, Kristin Sutton - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Kenny Ingram - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT



Runners-Up: Betsy Dumphy - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater, Ethan Paulini - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company, Kristin Sutton - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Darnell Stuart & Janice Toomey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater



Runners-Up: Nancy Kenneally - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players, Rebecca Wright - THE MOORS - True North Theatre, Nancy Lupien - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Music Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Michelle Handley - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth



Runners-Up: Anna Grywalski - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT, Bottari & Case - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre, Bob Mackie - THE CHER SHOW - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Debra Susi - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House



Runners-Up: Josie French - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players, Linda Sturdivant - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater, Ray Dumont - CABARET - Portland Players

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Winner: E. Faye Butler - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre



Runners-Up: B.D Wong - MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse, Ethan Paulini - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company, Marc Robin - SOUND OF MUSIC - Maine State Music Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Linda Sturdivant - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater



Runners-Up: Jasmine Ireland - THE MOORS - True North Theatre, Megan Lallier - THE ODD COUPLE - FEMALE VERSION - Portland Players, Donald Smith - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Winner: Emily Dixon - DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Maddy's Theater



Runners-Up: Dawn McAndrews - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth, Tricia Hobbs - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Penobscot Theatre Company, Daniel Burson - HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company

Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House



Runners-Up: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater, THE MOORS - True North Theatre, THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players

Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

Winner: THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre



Runners-Up: A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater, KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre, 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Danny Gay - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players



Runners-Up: Florence Cooley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater, Hannah Hanson - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players, Susan Finch - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Paul Black - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT



Runners-Up: SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth, Scout Hough - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company, Isaac Anderson - THE MOORS - True North Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Winner: Patrick Martin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater



Runners-Up: Courtney Babbidge - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Monmouth Community Players, Phil Burns - LIVIN' FOR DRAG - Bangor Arts Exchange, Josh Caron - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Winner: Bob Gauthier - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater



Runners-Up: Phil Burns - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company, Jarred Lee - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre, Ben McNaboe - KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House



Runners-Up: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater, THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players, CABARET - Portland Players

Best Musical (Professional)

Winner: THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre



Runners-Up: 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company, A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater, KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS - Ogunquit Playhouse



Runners-Up: HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company, THE NUTTY PROFESSOR - Ogunquit Playhouse, SABINA - Portland Stage

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Isaac Tardy - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House



Runners-Up: Derek Kingsley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater, Rebecca Rinaldi - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater, Maya Harrington - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Jaden Dominique - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine Stete Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Brianne Beck - TELL ME ON A SUNDAY - Penobscot Theatre, Nathan Lapointe - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater, Matt Farcher - KINKY BOOTS - Maine State Music Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Peter Salsbury - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater



Runners-Up: Angela Bonacasa - THE MOORS - True North Theatre, Jessica Libby - THE ODD COUPLE - Portland Players, Sarah Thurston - THE ODD COUPLE - Portland Players

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Michael Dix Thomas - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth



Runners-Up: Jenny Hart - HOCKY MOM - Penobscot Theatre, Ray Soeun - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Theater at Monmouth, Jamie Saunders - AMPHITRYON - Theater at Monmouth

Best Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: THE MOORS - True North Theatre



Runners-Up: THE ODD COUPLE - Portland Players, ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Lyric Music Theater

Best Play (Professional)

Winner: COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theater at Monmouth



Runners-Up: EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth, CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company, MAYTAG VIRIGN - Penobscot Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Chad Lefebvre - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House



Runners-Up: Josie French - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Monmouth Community Players, Chez Cherry - THE MOORS - True North Theatre, C.J. Payne - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Daniel Bilodeau - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth



Runners-Up: Tricia A Hobbs - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company, Robert Andrew Kovach - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT, Michael Schweikhardt - SOUND OF MUSIC - MSMT

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Sam Rinaldi - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Portland Players



Runners-Up: Todd Hutchisen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater, Christopher Duff - THE MOORS - True North Theatre, Cory Macgowan - JEKYLL & HYDE - Lyric Music Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Winner: Shannon Slaton - KINKY BOOTS - MSMT



Runners-Up: Sam Rapaport - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater, Rew Tippin - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth, Kevin Heard - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Ogunquit Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Winner: Lily Webb - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House



Runners-Up: Joanna Clarke - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater, Schuyler White - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Biddeford City Theater, Jeralyn Shattuck - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Winner: Brie Roche - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Maddy's Theater



Runners-Up: Stephanie Erb - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Penobscot Theatre Company, Tavia Rivee - THE COLOR PURPLE - Maine State Music Theatre, Tenneh Silah - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Theater at Monmouth

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Winner: Paul Herard - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House



Runners-Up: Ben Layman - THE MOORS - True North Theatre, Dana Bushee - TUCK EVERLASTING - Waterville Opera House, Jeff Cabral - ON GOLDEN POND - Biddeford City Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Winner: Becky Ho - EURYDICE - Theater at Monmouth



Runners-Up: Jenny Hart - CLARKSTON - Penobscot Theatre Company, Amber Baldwin - ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA - Theater at Monmouth, Michelle Weatherbee - HOCKEY MOM - Penobscot Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Winner: Waterville Opera House



Runners-Up: Monmouth Community Players, Biddeford City Theater, Portland Players

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Winner: Maine State Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Theater at Monmouth ISLE Theater Company