Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: SMALL TOWN at Ogunquit Playhouse
A new promotional clip previews the world premiere musical built on the Mellencamp songbook.
Ogunquit Playhouse has released a new sizzle reel for SMALL TOWN, its world premiere musical built around the songs of John Mellencamp, offering quick glimpses of the staging as the production continues its Maine run. The clip arrives as the show, which opened earlier in October, plays through November 1, 2026 in Ogunquit.
SMALL TOWN draws on 23 of Mellencamp's songs, including "Jack & Diane," to tell a story set in the 1980s centered on family and community. According to the production, the musical follows people living on the edge of an American Dream that is crumbling, forced into difficult choices in pursuit of a better life. The book is by Naomi Wallace, with direction by Lisa Peterson.
The production marks the final show of Ogunquit Playhouse's 94th season and represents the stage's world premiere of Mellencamp's songbook woven into a scripted narrative. The show follows Jack, played by Dillon Klena, and his girlfriend Diane, played by Morgan Higgins, along with their families and friends, as Jack prepares to leave for college.
BroadwayWorld previously covered the production's path to the stage, including its first rehearsal and opening footage, as well as BroadwayWorld's review of the production.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Darker the Night Brighter the Stars
The Public Theatre (1/22-1/31)
|
Les Misérables
Waterville Opera House (4/16-4/25)
|
The Real Sherlock Holmes
Portland Stage (1/27-2/21)
|
Rooted
Portland Stage (11/04-11/22)
|
I Am My Own Wife
Portland Stage (3/03-3/21)
|
Men On Boats
SecondStory Theatre Company (11/06-11/08)
|
The Haunted Mill Ball 2026: Night Shift
The Run of the Mill Public House & Brewery (10/31-10/31)
|
Frozen the Broadway Musical
Waterville Opera House (11/13-11/29)
|
Dial M for Murder
Waterville Opera House (8/27-9/05)
|
Revelation
Portland Stage (5/05-5/23)