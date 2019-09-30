VIDEO: Inside Ogunquit's KINKY BOOTS

The winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots hits the Ogunquit Playhouse stage September 18 through October 27. Featuring a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein and a joyous, Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, the Ogunquit Playhouse production is staged by Nathan Peck, and stars Graham Scott Fleming as Charlie Price, and Kyle Taylor Parker as Lola, with Tony-nominated Scenic Design by David Rockwell and Tony-nominated Costume Design is by Gregg Barnes.

The hit musical is based on the 2005 Miramax film written by Geoff Dean and Tim Firth, and tells the heartwarming story of Charlie Price who has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola. As it turns out, Lola is the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world. This joyous show is sure to have audiences dancing in the aisle and discovering, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

Tickets are on sale now. Preview performances start at $36 and economy seats start at $51 each. To learn more about becoming a Playhouse member, or to purchase tickets and gift cards, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org or call the Ogunquit Playhouse Box Office at 207-646-5511





