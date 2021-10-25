VIDEO: First Look at YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse concludes its 2021 season with the perfect spooky October production: Young Frankenstein, starring John Bolton (Broadway's Anastasia) as the titular Frederick Frankenstein and featuring Ogunquit favorite Sally Struthers (Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Frau Blücher. The production is now playing through October 31, 2021 at Ogunquit Playhouse's 25,000-square-foot, open-air Leary Pavilion.

Check out an all new video featuring footage of the production below!



Mel Brooks and Susan Stroman gave this 1974 comedy classic new life on stage as a mind-blowing, tap-dancing monster of a musical, which wowed sold-out Ogunquit audiences during a limited run in 2013. John Bolton returns to the role, this time matching wits with Sally Struthers for a side-splitting, abby-normal extravaganza in the most haunting of seasonal environments. Bundle up, because this is gonna be a roll in the hay to remember!



Tickets are on sale now at ogunquitplayhouse.org/young-frankenstein.



Joining Bolton and Struthers on stage are Soara-Joye Ross as Elizabeth, Will Burton as Igor, Hannah Cruz as Inga, David Baida as Inspector Kemp, and Zachary James as The Monster. Anthony Cannarella, Jeremiah Ginn, Sarah Elizabeth Gold, Nigel Jamal Hall, Aliah James, Graham Keen, Missy Marion, Erica Perez-Barton, and Noah Ruebeck round out the Ensemble.



Young Frankenstein will feature Susan Stroman's original direction and choreography, lovingly recreated by director Jeff Whiting (Bullets Over Broadway) and choreographer James Gray (CBS' "Broadway is Back" Special), and music direction by Michael Uselmann (Dear Evan Hansen National Tour) and associate Jordon Cunningham (Diana on Broadway).



With the original Broadway scenic design by Robin Wagner and costume design by William Ivey Long, Young Frankenstein features additional scenic elements by Nate Bertone (Ogunquit Playhouse's Mystic Pizza), lighting design by Richard Latta (Ogunquit Playhouse's Spamalot), and sound design by Kevin Heard (Ogunquit Playhouse's Kinky Boots). Daniel Everett is the Production Stage Manager and Brian Robillard is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Binder Casting; Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.



Evening performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Performances may vary week to week; check the full schedule at ogunquitplayhouse.org.