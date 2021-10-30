VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse has taken Halloween celebrations to a whole new level as their run of Young Frankenstein started October 2, and will run through Halloween.

According to the Ogunquit Playhouse website, John Bolton returns as Frederick Fronk-un-steen, with Sally Struthers paying tribute to her friend Cloris Leachman by making Frau Blucher all her own. Joining Bolton and Struthers are Soara-Joye Ross as Elizabeth, Will Burton as Igor, Hannah Cruz as Inga, David Baida as Inspector Kemp, and Zachary James as The Monster. Anthony Cannarella, Jeremiah Ginn, Sarah Elizabeth Gold, Nigel Jamal Hall, Aliah James, Graham Keen, Missy Marion, Erica Peréz-Barton, and Noah Ruebeck round out the Ensemble.

Tickets are still on sale for the remainder of the run here.

Watch a behind the scenes look below: