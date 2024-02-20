Singer- Songwriter Peter Mayer To Appear In Concert At First Parish This March

First Parish Unitarian Universalist will present singer-songwriter Peter Mayer in concert on Sunday, March 3 at 2pm, in their historic Meeting House at 425 Congress Street in Portland, ME.

For more than two decades, Mayer has been performing in venues across the United States and beyond. He writes songs for a small planet—songs about interconnectedness and the human journey—songs about life on earth and the mysterious and wondrous fact of our existence. He also writes songs about dress hats, pumpkins and pajamas, and other important stuff!

Mayer's work has been included in song books, church hymnals, and folk radio playlists across the country. He is the recipient of fellowships from both the McKnight and Bush foundations. As a recording artist, he's produced 11 albums with sales topping 100,000. His music has been performed by such artists as Kathy Mattea, David Wilcox, Claudia Schmidt, Anne Hills, Priscilla Herdman, Darryl Purpose, Billy Jonas, and Ronny Cox. For more information, visit www.petermayer.net.

Tickets

Tickets are $20 and available at the door or through Eventbrite here.