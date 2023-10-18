RABBIT HOLE Comes to University Of Maine School Of Performing Arts

Rabbit Hole runs October 19-22 at Hauck Auditorium at the University of Maine.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Snow Pond Center for the Arts to Host Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriting Intensive in Ju Photo 2 Snow Pond Center for the Arts to Host Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriting Intensive in June 2024
PAINT NIGHT To Play At The Public Theatre, October 20- 29 Photo 3 PAINT NIGHT To Play At The Public Theatre, October 20- 29
University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre Kicks Off '23-'24 Season With Shakespea Photo 4 University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre Kicks Off '23-'24 Season With Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE

RABBIT HOLE Comes to University Of Maine School Of Performing Arts

RABBIT HOLE Comes to University Of Maine School Of Performing Arts

The University of Maine School of Performing Arts Division of Theatre is bringing one of the 21st century's most acclaimed plays to the stage.

Rabbit Hole, by David Lindsay-Abaire, will be running at UMaine's Hauck Auditorium October 19-22, with performances at 7:30 PM Oct. 19-21 and 2:00 PM Oct. 21-22. The show is directed by theatre faculty member Julie Arnold Lisnet. Tickets are $12 for the public and free with a student MaineCard; they can be purchased at the SPA Click Here.

The play, which won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, tells the story of a family torn apart by a tragic loss and the difficulties that spring from trying to put the pieces back together in the aftermath. Yet even within that tragedy, moments of lightness and humor can be found. In all, a challenging, powerful theatrical experience for audiences and performers alike.

The cast features Owen Hines of Oakland, Maine; Patrick "Patty" Morris of Attleboro, Massachusetts; Alyson Shook of Camden, Maine; Meredith Tierney-Fife of Portland, Maine; and Emmalyse Wozniak of Easthampton, Massachusetts.

"Rabbit Hole is a play about a family dealing with loss," said director Julie Lisnet. "While a tragic event is the foundation on which the play is built, it is also filled with wonderfully warm humor - and ends with the possibility they will emerge from the darkness of the 'rabbit hole' in which they've been trapped and find themselves on the path back to light and love."

Lisnet also spoke to her reasons for choosing this particular piece.

"I fell in love with this play from the very first page," she said. "Each of the characters are so real. We know and recognize them. They are us. They are all grieving in different ways and while they cannot communicate effectively with each other we see them and understand them and come to care deeply about them."

As for why the community should be excited about Rabbit Hole?

"In this time of intense political and social division, this Pulitzer Prize-winning play reminds us that no matter our differences, love, humor and family can overcome all," Lisnet said.

(Rabbit Hole runs October 19-22 at Hauck Auditorium at the University of Maine and is presented with generous support from the Cultural Affairs/Distinguished Lecture Series Fund. Showtimes can be found and tickets can be purchased Click Here.)




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Maine

1
SAINT DAD By Monica Wood Comes To Portland Stage Company October 25 Photo
SAINT DAD By Monica Wood Comes To Portland Stage Company October 25

PORTLAND STAGE presents the world premiere of SAINT DAD, a comedic and touching exploration of Maine, class, family, and culture change by playwright Monica Wood.

2
University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre Kicks Off 23-24 Season With Shakespeare Photo
University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre Kicks Off '23-'24 Season With Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE

USM Theatre kicks off its season with an elaborate and engaging production of Shakespeare's 'The Winter's Tale.' Explore the destructive force of the aristocracy and the healing power of the natural world in this captivating play.

3
PAINT NIGHT To Play At The Public Theatre, October 20- 29 Photo
PAINT NIGHT To Play At The Public Theatre, October 20- 29

Join us for a great girls' night out at The Public Theatre with the world premiere of 'Paint Night.'

4
Snow Pond Center for the Arts to Host Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriting Intensive in Ju Photo
Snow Pond Center for the Arts to Host Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriting Intensive in June 2024

Snow Pond Center for the Arts will host the first annual Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriting Intensive in June 2024. Ten young songwriters will learn from industry professionals and develop the skills to pursue a career in songwriting. Apply by January 1, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' Video
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger'
Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance Video
Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
The Drowsy Chaperone in Maine The Drowsy Chaperone
L/A Community Little Theatre (10/26-11/05)PHOTOS
Broadway at Good Theater: Twin Pianos Edition in Maine Broadway at Good Theater: Twin Pianos Edition
Good Theater (11/01-11/19)
Dirty Deeds Downeast in Maine Dirty Deeds Downeast
Penobscot Theatre Company (10/19-11/05)
Fireflies in Maine Fireflies
Good Theater (10/11-10/29)
50th Anniversary GALA in Maine 50th Anniversary GALA
Penobscot Theatre Company (10/28-10/28)
The Realistic Joneses in Maine The Realistic Joneses
The Theater Project (10/27-11/12)
Go, Dog. Go! in Maine Go, Dog. Go!
Maddy's Theatre (10/06-11/05)
Paint Night by Carey Crim in Maine Paint Night by Carey Crim
The Public Theatre (10/20-10/29)
The Lion in Winter in Maine The Lion in Winter
Portland Shakespeare Company (10/18-10/29)
And Then There Were None in Maine And Then There Were None
L/A Community Little Theatre (1/18-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You