RABBIT HOLE Comes to University Of Maine School Of Performing Arts

The University of Maine School of Performing Arts Division of Theatre is bringing one of the 21st century's most acclaimed plays to the stage.

Rabbit Hole, by David Lindsay-Abaire, will be running at UMaine's Hauck Auditorium October 19-22, with performances at 7:30 PM Oct. 19-21 and 2:00 PM Oct. 21-22. The show is directed by theatre faculty member Julie Arnold Lisnet. Tickets are $12 for the public and free with a student MaineCard; they can be purchased at the SPA Click Here.

The play, which won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, tells the story of a family torn apart by a tragic loss and the difficulties that spring from trying to put the pieces back together in the aftermath. Yet even within that tragedy, moments of lightness and humor can be found. In all, a challenging, powerful theatrical experience for audiences and performers alike.

The cast features Owen Hines of Oakland, Maine; Patrick "Patty" Morris of Attleboro, Massachusetts; Alyson Shook of Camden, Maine; Meredith Tierney-Fife of Portland, Maine; and Emmalyse Wozniak of Easthampton, Massachusetts.

"Rabbit Hole is a play about a family dealing with loss," said director Julie Lisnet. "While a tragic event is the foundation on which the play is built, it is also filled with wonderfully warm humor - and ends with the possibility they will emerge from the darkness of the 'rabbit hole' in which they've been trapped and find themselves on the path back to light and love."

Lisnet also spoke to her reasons for choosing this particular piece.

"I fell in love with this play from the very first page," she said. "Each of the characters are so real. We know and recognize them. They are us. They are all grieving in different ways and while they cannot communicate effectively with each other we see them and understand them and come to care deeply about them."

As for why the community should be excited about Rabbit Hole?

"In this time of intense political and social division, this Pulitzer Prize-winning play reminds us that no matter our differences, love, humor and family can overcome all," Lisnet said.

(Rabbit Hole runs October 19-22 at Hauck Auditorium at the University of Maine and is presented with generous support from the Cultural Affairs/Distinguished Lecture Series Fund. Showtimes can be found and tickets can be purchased Click Here.)