Kelsie Steil's SPLIT MY SOUL World Premiere to be Presented at the Historical City Theater

Split My Soul, an original dance-theater production by Maine-based choreographer Kelsie Steil, explores the conflict and integration between seven complex characters: The People's Jester, Lady Martyre, Fizzy Head, Mystery Man, Twisted Mistress, The Kid, and Your Inevitable Death. These characters will work with and against one another, exposing their inner stories and perils, and navigating locally crafted set pieces such as stairs, moving walls, and a plethora of ropes.

Set to an original score by renowned composer Michael Wall, Split My Soul provides a cathartic visual and sonic experience to unpack mental health challenges and scenarios. Steil believes the theatrical embodiment of internal characters and external archetypes can help heal relationships, build empathy for the attributes and tendencies of ourselves and others, and shift perspectives towards the people and stories of our lives.

The world premiere of Split My Soul will take place January 3 & 4 at 7:30 PM at the Historical City Theater in Biddeford, ME. The show runs for approximately 85 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

Comments