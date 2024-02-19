Hackmatack Farm and Playhouse To Present INTO THE WOODS, PROOF and More for Season 52 Announced

While the historic barn at Hackmatack is put to rest for the winter, the artistic team at Hackmatack Playhouse is busy at work planning their mainstage theater season for summer 2024. From enchanting fairy tales to Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, Hackmatack has something for everyone this upcoming season.

The season will open with Into The Woods, the classically timeless piece by Stephen Sondhiem and James Lapine. Prepare to be transported into a whimsical world where beloved fairy tale characters collide with dangerous repercussions.

According to Hackmatack's executive co-producer Aram Guptill, “Into The Woods is a spellbinding musical that intertwines classic Brother Grimm's tales with a darkly humorous twist. It asks the viewer to consider beloved fairy-tale stock characters as individuals with personal agency, and shows us what can really happen in a so-called ‘Happily Ever After' fable.” The musical will be the first show to open up the season, running from July 5th to July 20th.

Next up is the Tony-Award winning play Proof by David Auburn which runs for 3 weeks from July 25th to August 10th. The story revolves around the protagonist Catherine in the days after her father's death as she must navigate the line between genius and madness.This gripping drama explores love, family sacrifice, and the complexities of the human mind. Thought-provoking and emotionally charged, Proof promises to be an evening of exceptional theater.

Lastly, the Hackmatack theater season will conclude with the timeless tale of sisterhood, resilience, and love in Little Women. Running from August 15th to August 31st, Little Women is based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott. It's a heartwarming journey through the lives of the March sisters as they navigate the trials and triumphs of young adulthood. With its unforgettable melodies and timeless themes, this musical is a must-see for all ages.

The mainstage season will be the first for new artistic directors Jacob J. Zentis and Emily Zentis, who are excited to lead the artistic vision of Hackmatack under the Executive co-producers Conor and Aram Guptill. The Guptill brothers are the third generation of their family to steward the theatrical space on their historic family farm.

Hackmatack Farm and Playhouse is a place where families, whether biological or chosen, have gathered for generations,” says Jacob Zentis, “Under the barns roof this summer, our 3 shows offer an examination that celebrates the intricacies of familial love and how it shapes the lives we live.”

With its rustic setting, Hackmatack Playhouse provides an engaging and beautiful space for guests to enjoy live theater and to connect with these literacy stories as they come to life. In addition to the mainstage shows, Hackmatack is also host to contra-dances, community festivals, children's theater camps, bluegrass jam concerts, and a sustainable small-scale Bison farm.

Hackmatack employs actors and technical staff both from the Maine, New England and National Region. With auditions successfully completed, we can expect a casting announcement in early Spring. They are still accepting applicants for Tech positions. Technicians are encouraged to inquire for more information on the Hackmatack website.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are available now at the online box office. For more information, including show dates and ticket purchases visit www.hackmatack.org or call the box office at 207-698-1807.

About Hackmatack Farm and Playhouse

Hackmatack Farm and Playhouse, located in Berwick, Maine, is one of New England's oldest and most beloved summer theaters. Since 1972, the playhouse has been captivating audiences with a diverse selection of plays and musicals on a historic family farm. Amid the charm of pastoral Maine, Hackmatack Farm and Playhouse continues its tradition of bringing high-quality theater to Southern Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire.