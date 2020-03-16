Good Theater Cancels Performances Due to COVID-19

Good Theater has postponed its production of Desperate Measures.

They have released the following statement:

We hope you are all safe and well as we begin to deal with this tragic event. We apologize for not responding sooner, we know this has been unsettling to many of you. We wanted to wait until we could present a long-term plan for the current show and next season.

We have postponed our production of Desperate Measures. The show will now open on September 23, as the first show of our 19th season. As much as we hate to do this, we believe it is necessary to postpone until it is safe to gather to enjoy this delightful musical comedy.

If you are a subscriber, and you plan to renew your subscription, you will be given a special 4-show season ticket rate for next year. Your first show will be Desperate Measures, from this season, and you will see four additional shows following that one.

If you are a subscriber, and you are not renewing, you will receive tickets to Desperate Measures during the fall run 9/23-10/25. If those dates are not convenient, you will receive a gift certificate good to the show of your choice for the 2020-2021 season.

Single ticket holders will be offered tickets to the show/performance of their choice, or you may donate your tickets to us as a contribution. You will receive a tax receipt for your records.

This crisis is hitting everyone, and hitting all of us very hard. Individuals to small non-profits, we are all wondering how we can survive financially in such turbulent times.

At this time of year, we would normally have three streams of revenue: tickets sales from Desperate Measures, subscription ticket sales for next season, and our end of season fundraising letter. The ticket sales for Desperate Measures will be delayed six months. Understandably the future seems uncertain, but as brighter days come, we hope you will have belief in Good Theater and buy a season ticket for next year. Donations, as always, are greatly appreciated, anytime.

We like to believe that live theater will provide an important escape from the difficulties we face. Very soon, it will be safe to return to these collaborative art forms, such as theater, and the show will go on.

Later this week we will be announcing our 19th season. It will include Desperate Measures, along with four other exciting titles I know you will want to see. The proposed season will be expensive to produce, but it is diverse, thought-provoking and highly entertaining with lots of laughs.

Thank you for supporting us this season. Even though we haven't completed the season, we hope you will agree that the productions (Admissions, Boxes, Popcorn Falls, Pack of Lies, Who's Holiday, Murderers, MEN: Things That Go Bump in the Night, and Broadway at Good Theater) we did produce, provided you with laughs, joy and maybe even a lump in your throat.

Michael Lynch is in the office (Tuesday-Friday 1:00-4:00) to answer any questions you might have or to take your order for next season. You are also welcome to email us.

Thank you for your continued support. The show will go on, we just have to wait a few months.

Brian P. Allen, Executive & Artistic Director

Steve Underwood, President & Production Manager





