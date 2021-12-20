Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; Ogunquit's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Maine:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Elaine Bard - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company 68%

Mariel Roy - MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Biddeford City Theater 32%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kenny Ingram - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 25%

Brandon Kelly - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 24%

James Gray - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

Jennifer Rias - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 14%

Lis Ramos - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%

Brandon Kelly - MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Owain Milliken - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 74%

Bonnie Grice - SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton cultural center 26%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Angie Stemp - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 22%

Dustin Cross - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 19%

Katie Barton - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 17%

Tristan Raines - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 17%

William Ivey Long - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 17%

Jen Caprio - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 39%

Linda Sturdivant - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Biddeford City Theater 33%

Joshua Chard - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 28%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Richard J Hinds - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 28%

Katie Barton and Ben Hope - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 22%

Mark Martino - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 18%

Jeff Whiting - YOUNG FRANKENSTIEN - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

Casey Hushion - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

BT McNicholl - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Elaine Bard - PUFFS! - Some Theatre Company 34%

Emma Hersey-Powers - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 34%

Logan Bard - VENUS IN FUR - Some Theatre Com0any 11%

Joanne McDonald - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Monmouth Community Players 10%

Deb Elz-Hammond - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 6%

Beth Lambert - THE DINNER PARTY - Waterville Opera House 5%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 59%

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 41%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Debra Susi - ALMOST MAINE - Waterville Opera House 58%

Linda Sturdivant - MIS CAST CONCERT - Biddeford City Theater 42%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 51%

Anna Fitzgerald & Marvin Merritt IV - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 49%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Elaine Bard - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 40%

Iain Odlin - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 31%

Florence Cooley - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - City Theater, Biddeford 17%

Bruce Gray - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 11%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Finn Bamber - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 23%

Jamie Grant - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 20%

Richard Latta - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 19%

Richard Latta - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 12%

Jamie Grant - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 9%

Richard Latta - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Richard Latta - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Richard Latta - MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 64%

SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 36%

Best Musical (Professional)

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 24%

JERSEY BOYS - Maine State Music Theatre 22%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 18%

RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 17%

MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Molly Frantzen - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theatre 31%

Christina Gove - 52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 31%

Laney Fileo - 52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 29%

Camden Marble - 52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 9%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Megan Kane - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 18%

Zachary James - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Some Theatre Company 17%

Scott Moreau - RING OF FIRE - MSMT/PORTLAND STAGE 15%

Will Burton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%

Elizabeth Nestlerode - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 6%

John Bolton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Krystina Alabado - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Sally Struthers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Gianna Yanelli - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Jake David Smith - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Mariand Torres - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Kyra Kennedy - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

Rayanne Gonzales - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Jake Sherburne - PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 37%

Emma Hersey-Powers - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 23%

Becky Adams - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 18%

Paul Menezes - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Monmouth Community Players 9%

Angelina Buzzelli - VENUS IN FUR - Some Theatre Company 6%

Emma Elz-Hammond - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 5%

Ben Layman - CLUE ON STAGE - 2021 2%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Lyrica Marsh - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company 35%

Anna Fitzgerald - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 29%

Katy England - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company 14%

Ruva Chigwedere - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 9%

Morgan Witham - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 9%

Aislinn Brophy - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 4%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Anna Fitzgerald - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 52%

Marvin Merritt IV - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 48%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

PUFFS! - Some Theatre Company 47%

SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 25%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Some Theatre Company 6%

NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 5%

THE DINNER PARTY - Waterville Opera House 5%

VENUS IN FUR - Some Theatre Company 5%

CLUE ON STAGE - Some Theatre Company 4%

SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton cultural center 3%

Best Play (Professional)

DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 66%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - ISLE Theater Company 34%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

PUFFS - Some Theatre Company 44%

SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 20%

52 BLUE - Gen Z. Productions 18%

SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 5%

NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 5%

VENUS IN FUR - Some Theatre Company 4%

THE DINNER PARTY - Waterville Opera House 3%

SHERLOCK'S SECRET LIFE - Southampton cultural center 0%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 21%

RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 18%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 16%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 14%

JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 13%

MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 9%

SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Karl Carrigan - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - City Theater, Biddeford 54%

Steve Lupien - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 46%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alexander Turanski - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 23%

Nate Bertone - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 20%

Anita Stewart and Ben Hope - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 16%

CHARLES KADING - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 12%

Nate Bertone - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

Nate Bertone - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit PlayhouseKe 9%

Nate Bertone - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 7%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Iain Odlin - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R. - Slemons Productions 68%

Cory Macgowan - SISTER ROBERT ANNE'S CABARET CLASS - Lyric Music Theater 32%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Kevin Heard - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 24%

Julie Ferrin - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 21%

Chris Sutton - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 19%

Kevin Heard - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 18%

Kevin Heard - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 11%

Kevin Heard - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Kevin Heard - MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Professional)

Lindsay Roberts - Ogunquit Playhouse 35%

Kyle Taylor Parker - Ogunquit Playhouse 28%

Diana Huey - Ogunquit Playhouse 20%

F. Michael Haynie - Ogunquit Playhouse 17%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Will Burton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 15%

Tyler McKenzie - JIMMY BUFFET'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 13%

Sam Wolf - JERSEY BOYS - MSMT 11%

Ben Hope - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 8%

Charles Way - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 8%

Jen Cody - SPAMALOT - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Katie Barton - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 6%

Rayanne Gonzales - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 6%

Matt Wolpe - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Morgan Morse - RING OF FIRE - Portland Stage 5%

Becca Petersen - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 5%

Soara-Joye Ross - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

J Antonio Rodriguez - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 3%

CRYSTAL SHA'NAE - MAGARITAVILLE - Ogunquit Playhouse 2%

Graham Stevens - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ogunquit Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Matthew Walton - NO EXIT - Some Theatre Company 27%

Dylan Kraekel - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R. - Slemons Productions 25%

Danny Gay - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Monmouth Community Players 13%

Christina Gove - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 12%

Julia Scholz - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 10%

Alexis Nicholas - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R. - Slemons Productions 5%

Beth Lambert - DRINKING ALONE - Lakewood Theare 5%

Dajour Hooks - SIGNED, ABIGAIL R - St Lawrence Arts 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Marvin Merritt IV - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 31%

Quincy Lincoln - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 23%

Susannah Yezzi - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 20%

Becca Maniar - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 10%

John Skocik - DO NOT MOVE STONES - ISLE Theater Company 8%

John Lincoln - DO NOT MOVE STONES - Isle theater company 7%