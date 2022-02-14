BWW Review: A Lyrical Rumination on Aging: HARRY TOWNSEND's LAST STAND

The Maine premiere of George Eastman's HARRY TOWNSEND's LAST STAND is a sad, sweet, sassy rumination on aging and the fragile communications between father and son as they navigate this daunting process. Despite its poignant and serious underpinnings, Eastman's play succeeds because of its unsparing humor, uncanny ear for authentic dialogue, the trim direction of Brian P. Allen, and the strong performances of the Good Theater's stars, Will Rhys and James Noel Hoban.

The central conflict in Eastman's play is such a universal one as to be almost banal: son Alan Townsend arrives after a long absence to visit his widowed father, who is showing the unmistakable signs of his age, and to convince him that it is time to move to a retirement community. For two hours, the pair spar in a war of words, taunts, and often highly amusing repartee, as father Harry resists with every ounce of his being this sea change. The dynamics between the two characters builds convincingly to a series of subtle reveals, leading to the inevitable eventuality of the conclusion. Eastman's dialogue is especially mordent and real for Harry Townsend, and part of the charm of the piece is that Harry gets to say aloud so many things that are often carefully "swept under the rug" in familial discourse. If there is a quibble, it is that the pace of the play is a bit too slow in the first act and might benefit there from some trimming.

Brian P. Allen masterfully stages the piece in an attractive and realistic single unit set by Steve Underwood. In a work that has almost no real action- Harry goes for an unseen walk and the pair drink a number of scotches - Allen finds stage business that keeps the play moving, focused, and interesting. The lighting by Iain Odlin effectively charts the passage of time, while Heather Elizabeth Irish's props create the clutter and quotidian atmosphere of Townsend's world. Lynne McGhee supplies the simple, character-defining costumes. Paul Haley stage manages ably, and Craig Robinson provides the fine overall technical direction.

As Harry Townsend, veteran actor Will Rhys gives a bold performance, endowing character with, feisty outspokenness, mischievous charm, inner fragility, and a deeply hidden sense of loss. His is the torrential force that helms the play, but James Noel Hoban, as his son Alan, provides the perfect counterpoint of restraint and subdued frustration, punctuated by soul-searching moments of tenderness.

HARRY TOWNSEND's LAST STAND offers a poignant reflection on one of life's inevitable dramas, and the Good Theater company embraces the material with commitment and grace.

Photos courtesy of the Good Theater, Steve Underwood, photographer.

How To Get Tickets

HARRY TOWNSEND's LAST STAND runs from February 2-20, 2022 at The Good theater, 76 Congress St., Portland, ME www.goodtheater.com 207-835-0895